Akhanda 2 Teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s High-Octane Action Sparks Mixed Reactions Online

The much-awaited teaser of Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has finally been released, sending waves of excitement—and debate—across the internet. Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna reunites with blockbuster director Boyapati Sreenu for this action-packed sequel, with the teaser dropping on Balakrishna’s birthday, June 10, 2025. The film promises a larger-than-life spectacle, seamlessly blending mythological elements with stylised action.
A Commanding New Avatar
Produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner and presented by M Tejeswini Nandamuri, Akhanda 2 brings Balakrishna back in an all-powerful avatar. The teaser features stunning visuals of snow-capped peaks reminiscent of Mount Kailash, where Balakrishna—armed with a trishul—takes on a gang of thugs with gravity-defying stunts and brute strength.
Retaining the spiritual essence and high-energy action that defined the 2021 hit Akhanda, the teaser hints at another mythology-meets-mass extravaganza. The visual storytelling, paired with intense fight choreography by Ram-Lakshman, promises a cinematic experience filled with symbolism and spectacle.
Star Cast & Crew
In addition to Balakrishna, the film stars Samyuktha and Aadhi Pinisetty in key roles. The team behind the camera includes:
Director: Boyapati Sreenu
Action: Ram-Lakshman
Music: Thaman S
Cinematography: C. Ramprasad and Santosh D. Detake
Editing: Tammiraju
The film is currently in the midst of production, with major sequences, including a pivotal action set-piece, being shot in Georgia. Akhanda 2 is slated for a September 25, 2025, release and is expected to clash at the box office with Pawan Kalyan’s OG, which marks Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu debut.
Internet Reacts: Praise & Criticism Collide
The Akhanda 2 teaser has ignited a flurry of reactions online, ranging from admiration to mockery.
Some critics on X (formerly Twitter) were unimpressed with the film’s over-the-top style:
“After seeing this, even Bhojpuri cinema people will feel ashamed, ultra pro level cringe.”
“If this were a Bollywood film, people & critics would've become Physicists & Logicians by now.”
“Every cringy movie seems fine as long as it’s not made in Bollywood.”
However, Balakrishna’s devoted fanbase celebrated the teaser with enthusiasm:
“I watched #DaakuMaharaaj on premiere day among Telugu audiences in Saket. Balayya fans are so passionate—it’s like a festival for them.”
“Boyapati on God mode. #Akhanda2Teaser is Excellent.”
This stark divide highlights the film’s unique positioning as a mass entertainer—a genre that thrives on its unapologetic celebration of heroism and spectacle.
What to Expect from Akhanda 2: Thaandavam
With Balakrishna in a powerful spiritual warrior avatar, fans can expect high-voltage action, mythological references, and rousing mass moments. The collaboration between Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu has historically delivered blockbusters, and Akhanda 2 appears set to continue this trend.
Whether you love it or find it “cringeworthy,” there’s no denying that Akhanda 2: Thaandavam will be one of the most talked-about Telugu releases of the year.
