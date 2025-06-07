What’s The Difference Between Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B? All You Need To Know Before Watching Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Thriller

Housefull 5 is making headlines not just for its stellar ensemble cast or its box office performance but also for its unique release strategy. In an unprecedented move, the makers of Housefull 5 have launched two versions of the film — Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B — each offering a different viewing experience. If you’ve been confused while booking your tickets, here’s everything you need to know about why this Akshay Kumar starrer has two versions and which one you might want to watch first.

Advertisment

Housefull 5: A Smashing Start Despite Mixed Reviews

Housefull 5 hit theatres on June 6, 2025, and despite poor critical reviews, the film opened strong with ₹23 crore on Day 1, making it the third highest opener of the year. With a huge release across 5000 screens in India, the film features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri in pivotal roles.

But what caught the audience's attention was the option to choose between Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B during ticket booking.

Why Two Versions? The Multi-Ending Format Explained

At the heart of Housefull 5 lies a murder mystery set aboard a cruise ship. A wealthy billionaire (played by Ranjeet) is murdered after announcing his decision to leave his fortune to one of the three Jollys — Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, or Abhishek Bachchan. The film then turns into a comedic whodunit, with each suspect trying to prove their innocence.

Here’s where the unique twist comes in:

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that the film was conceptualized as a thriller-comedy with multiple endings — a creative vision he had for over 30 years. He stated:

“Both versions will have different killers. It’s called Housefull 5 and Housefull 5A. If the killer is X in Housefull 5, the killer would be Y in Housefull 5A. The idea is to evoke repeat watch from the audience, as the last 20 minutes will be an altogether fresh experience.”

Structure of the Two Versions

The first 120 minutes of both Housefull 5A and 5B are identical.

The last 20 minutes feature different climaxes and reveal a different murderer.

Result: Two distinct viewing experiences with two different endings.

Marketing Strategy: Boosting Repeat Viewings

The bold release format aims to encourage viewers to watch both versions to uncover each ending. This strategy not only builds buzz but also maximises box office returns by driving repeat ticket sales.

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh have also urged fans to experience both endings through a promotional video by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Trade experts predict this move could revive the trend of multiple theatrical viewings, which has declined in recent years outside of superstar fan bases.

Housefull 5A vs 5B: Which One Should You Watch First?

Housefull 5A offers a clearer and more satisfying resolution.

Housefull 5B provides a similar but slightly forced alternate ending, according to some critics.

However, both versions maintain the franchise’s signature slapstick humour, ensemble chaos, and light-hearted thrills.

If you are a fan of the Housefull brand or enjoy comedy whodunits, watching both versions will offer an interesting comparative experience. The Cast and Crew Behind Housefull 5

Director : Tarun Mansukhani (Dostana)

Producer : Sajid Nadiadwala (Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment)

Cast : Akshay Kumar Riteish Deshmukh Abhishek Bachchan Fardeen Khan Nana Patekar Jackie Shroff Ranjeet Johny Lever Jacqueline Fernandez Nargis Fakhri Chunky Panday Dino Morea Sonam Bajwa Soundarya Sharma



The two-version release of Housefull 5 is a refreshing experiment in mainstream Bollywood filmmaking. While it remains to be seen how well audiences respond to this multi-ending format in the long run, it has certainly generated considerable curiosity and buzz.

Whether you choose Housefull 5A, Housefull 5B, or both, prepare for a fun, over-the-top comedy ride with a twist of murder mystery. And who knows? Watching both versions might just give you the full picture of this madcap caper.

Also Read:

Housefull 5 Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar-Led Comedy-Thriller Sets Sail with a Killer Twist