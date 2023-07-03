Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Dons Lord Shiva Avatar In New 'OMG 2' Poster

The film is set to release in theatres on August 11.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has unveiled the poster of his his upcoming comedy-drama film 'OMG 2' where is he is seen donning the avatar of Lord Shiva.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared the new poster along with a teaser announcement.

In the poster, Akshay is seen striking a pose while looking upwards, ash smeared on his forehead, bead necklace around his neck, and long dreadlocks reaching his knees.

He wrote, "Just in a few days... #OMG2 in theatres on August 11. Teaser Drops Soon."

OMG 2 has been written and directed by Amit Rai and also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. OMG 2 is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer of the same name. In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

Apart from Akshay, the movie also features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

