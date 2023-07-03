Akshay Kumar Dons Lord Shiva Avatar In New 'OMG 2' Poster

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has unveiled the poster of his his upcoming comedy-drama film 'OMG 2' where is he is seen donning the avatar of Lord Shiva.
Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared the new poster along with a teaser announcement.
In the poster, Akshay is seen striking a pose while looking upwards, ash smeared on his forehead, bead necklace around his neck, and long dreadlocks reaching his knees.
He wrote, "Just in a few days... #OMG2 in theatres on August 11. Teaser Drops Soon."
The film is set to release in theatres on August 11.
OMG 2 has been written and directed by Amit Rai and also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. OMG 2 is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer of the same name. In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.
