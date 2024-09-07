Akshay Kumar Teases Major Project Reveal on His Birthday with Intriguing Poster

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is set to celebrate his birthday on September 9 in style, as he teases a significant announcement regarding his new project.
The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a cryptic motion poster, featuring a menacing metal face set against a backdrop of royal red curtains.
“Ganpati Bappa Morya! What could be better than a day like today to hint at something special coming your way? The reveal is set for my birthday. Stay tuned! #SpecialAnnouncement,” Kumar captioned the post, which prominently featured the text: “Special announcement 9th September.”
Though the actor did not disclose specifics about the project, fans have speculated it could be a new collaboration with renowned director Priyadarshan. The comment section of his post was abuzz with guesses and excitement, with one user suggesting, “Horror movie hai…Akshay sir x Priyadarshan sir,” while another commented, “Akshay and Priyadarshan are back.”
Akshay’s previous collaborations with Priyadarshan include hit films like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
In recent work, Kumar has been receiving praise for his cameo in Stree 2, which premiered on August 15, and was also seen in Khel Khel Mein, directed by Mudassar Aziz.
The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and several others, features a star-studded cast including Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan, and is being hailed for redefining the comedy-drama genre.
As Akshay's birthday approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting the big reveal and the next exciting chapter in his illustrious career.