Akshay Kumar Upcoming movies in 2023-2024

Upcoming movies of Akshay Kumar in 2023-2024

The most well-known comedy movie franchise, Hera Pheri, which debuted in 2000, has its third installment lined up. It has been confirmed that Ali Abbas Zafar will direct a massively expensive action film starring Akki and Tiger Shroff, both of whom are trained martial artists.

Additionally, Akshay Kumar has agreed to star in the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil blockbuster Soorarai Pottru, which will feature some changes to the script catered toward North Indian audiences. The Soorarai Pottru movie that Suriya starred in has an IMDb score of 9.1. Filming is set to begin in late April of 2022, under the direction of Sudha Kongara, with Jyothika and Suriya serving as producers. Radhika Madaan has been cast as the film's female lead opposite Akki.

“The Driving License," a smash hit in Malayalam, is getting a Hindi remake starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi under the title “Selfiee”. They're joined by two other leading ladies, Nusratt Bharucha and Diana Penty. Akshay Kumar has also shared the first look of the poster for the OMG sequel. Another film, “Gorkha”, starring Akshay Kumar, is based on a true story of bravery.

He will make his first appearance in Marathi in Mahesh Manjrekar's pan-Indian film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.