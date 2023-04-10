Yash (KGF-fame) Upcoming Movies in 2023-2024

Yash, whose full name is Naveen Kumar Gowda, is a popular Indian film actor who primarily works in Kannada cinema. He was born on January 8, 1986, in Bhuvanahalli, Karnataka, India. Yash started his acting career in 2007 with the Kannada film "Jambada Hudugi" but gained popularity with his role in the 2011 film "Kirataka." However, Yash became a household name after his remarkable performance in the 2018 Kannada film "KGF: Chapter 1." He played the lead role of Rocky, a gangster who rises to power in Mumbai's underworld. The movie was a massive commercial success and received critical acclaim for Yash's performance. It also won several awards, including the Best Actor award for Yash at the South Indian International Movie Awards.

Before his breakthrough with "KGF," Yash had acted in several other Kannada films such as "Moggina Manasu," "Rajadhani," and "Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari," among others. He has won numerous awards for his performances, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Kannada) for "Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari" and "KGF: Chapter 1." Yash is considered one of the most talented and versatile actors in Kannada cinema. He has a massive fan following not only in Karnataka but across India. In this list, we have mentioned the names of the upcoming movies of Yash in 2023-2024.