Akshay Kumar & Vishnu Manchu Cancel 'Kannappa' Trailer Launch After Ahmedabad Tragedy

The grand trailer launch of the much-anticipated mythological epic Kannappa was called off following the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Scheduled to take place in Indore on June 13, the event was cancelled by lead actor Vishnu Manchu and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who plays Lord Shiva in the film.

Trailer Launch Postponed Amid Mourning

The devastating accident occurred on June 12, when a London-bound Air India flight crashed just five minutes after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport, claiming the lives of over 240 people. In response to this heart-wrenching event, Vishnu Manchu took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the cancellation and postponement of promotional activities. "My heart breaks for the lives lost in today’s Ahmedabad Air India crash. In deep mourning, we’re deferring the #Kannappa trailer release by one day and cancelling tomorrow’s Indore pre-release event," he stated.

About 'Kannappa'

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa is one of the most ambitious Pan-Indian mythological fantasy films of 2025. The movie, produced under the banners of 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment, stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role. The story is inspired by the legendary devotee of Lord Shiva, Kannappa, whose journey from a tribal hunter named Thinnadu to an immortal icon of devotion forms the emotional crux of the film.

Cast and Special Appearances

Vishnu Manchu as Kannappa

Preity Mukhundhan as Nemali

Mohan Babu as Mahadeva Shasthri

Special Cameos : Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva Mohanlal as Kirata Prabhas as Rudra Kajal Aggarwal as Goddess Parvati



Supporting cast includes R. Sarathkumar, Mukesh Rishi, Madhoo, Arpit Ranka, Raghu Babu, and others.

Plot Overview

Kannappa narrates the story of Thinnadu, a tribal hunter whose unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva transforms his life. His faith, sacrifice, and emotional transformation are brought alive through a mix of powerful storytelling, high-end visuals, and spiritual music.

Production and Release Details

Director : Mukesh Kumar Singh

Writer : Vishnu Manchu

Music : Stephen Devassy

Cinematography : Sheldon Chau

Editing : Anthony

Budget : ₹200 crore

Release Date: June 27, 2025

Filmed extensively in New Zealand across cities like Auckland, Rotorua, Wanaka, and Christchurch, and later in Hyderabad, Kannappa promises stunning visuals and emotionally rich sequences. The film's production has been in the works for over a decade, originally conceptualized by Tanikella Bharani and later revamped by Vishnu Manchu with inputs from renowned writers.

Trailer & Music Album

While the trailer was initially slated for June 13, it will now be launched on June 14, 2025. The film’s music album features a mix of devotional and romantic tracks:

"Shiva Shiva Shankara" – Vijay Prakash

Love Song – L. V. Revanth & Sahithi Chaganti

"Om Namah Shivaya" – Shankar Mahadevan

"Sri-Kala-Hasti" – Ariaana Manchu & Viviana Manchu

Multilingual Pan-India Release

Kannappa will release globally in six languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and English – catering to a wide audience and highlighting the devotion and grandeur of Indian mythology through a modern cinematic lens.

With its rich spiritual narrative, visual excellence, and stellar cast, Kannappa stands out as one of 2025’s most anticipated releases. The decision to postpone promotional activities in light of national mourning reflects the team’s sensitivity and respect for the tragic loss of lives. As the new trailer release date nears, fans eagerly await a glimpse into this cinematic journey of devotion and sacrifice.

