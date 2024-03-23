Akshay-Tiger Starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Trailer to Release on March 26

The trailer of the upcoming action thriller 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is set to premiere on March 26 (Tuesday).
Producer Jackky Bhagnani recently revealed a fresh poster on social media platform Instagram, showcasing Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar. The post also included the announcement of the trailer release date.
The actors appear breathtaking in their rough and tough appearances, indicating a grand and extraordinary movie experience.
Jackky captioned the post as "#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan lekar aa rahe hain bada dhamaka! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTrailer out on March 26! IN CINEMAS ON 10th APRIL! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnApril10 #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024"
Earlier on January 24, the creators of the upcoming film dropped a teaser on their social media platforms. The video, which lasts for 1 minute and 38 seconds, begins with breathtaking footage of picturesque places, creating a backdrop for the introduction of a dangerous antagonist who presents a significant danger to the nation.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is scheduled to release in theaters on April 10, 2024.