Alice in Borderland Season 3 Release Time in India: Streaming Details, Plot, Recap and More

The wait is finally over for fans of Netflix’s Japanese sci-fi thriller Alice in Borderland. After nearly three years, the much-anticipated Season 3 is arriving today, September 25, 2025, with new twists, high-stakes survival games, and the return of beloved characters.

Alice in Borderland Season 3: Release Date and Time in India

The third season of Alice in Borderland premieres today on Netflix, September 25, 2025, at 12:30 PM IST. Unlike weekly releases, all six episodes will drop at once, giving fans the chance to binge-watch the entire season without interruption.

Global Release Timings

India – 12:30 PM IST

United States – 3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT

United Kingdom – 8:00 AM BST

Central Europe – 9:00 AM CET

Brazil – 4:00 AM BRT

Australia – 5:00 PM AEST

New Zealand – 7:00 PM NZST

What to Expect in Alice in Borderland Season 3

Season 3 continues the journey of Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya), who were last seen returning to a seemingly normal world at the end of Season 2. However, their peace doesn’t last long.

This season brings:

A fresh, original storyline diverging from Haro Aso’s manga.

Arisu and Usagi now living as a married couple.

Usagi’s kidnapping by a mysterious scholar obsessed with the afterlife.

Arisu’s return to the dangerous Borderland in his quest to save her.

The introduction of the Joker card, which sets the stage for more deadly games and psychological challenges.

The makers have promised gripping drama, intense action, and complex survival scenarios, even though the episode count is reduced to six—two fewer than previous seasons.

Cast and Characters

Kento Yamazaki as Arisu

Tao Tsuchiya as Usagi

Both leads have teased a deeper exploration of their characters, with Yamazaki highlighting fresh group dynamics and Tsuchiya revisiting Usagi’s emotional journey from earlier seasons.

Recap of Season 2

Season 2, which premiered on December 22, 2022, ended with Arisu and Usagi seemingly escaping the deadly Borderland and returning to reality. But the closing shot revealed a Joker card, hinting at unfinished business and paving the way for the challenges of Season 3.

Where to Watch Alice in Borderland Season 3

Indian viewers can catch all episodes of Alice in Borderland Season 3 exclusively on Netflix starting at 12:30 PM IST today (September 25, 2025).

With its new storyline, shorter but tighter season, and the return of fan-favorite characters, Alice in Borderland Season 3 is set to deliver a thrilling continuation of Arisu and Usagi’s saga. Whether you’re a long-time fan of the manga or hooked by the first two seasons, this installment promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

