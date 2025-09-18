Cocktail 2: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna Begin Shooting in Sicily

The much-anticipated sequel to Cocktail (2012) has officially gone on floors, and this time director Homi Adajania has taken the cast and crew to Sicily, Italy. Titled Cocktail 2, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles, with the first shooting schedule already creating waves online. Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and written by Luv Ranjan, the film is expected to release in the latter half of 2026.

Filming in Sicily – A Picturesque Backdrop

The team has begun filming in the scenic Mediterranean island of Sicily. Reports confirm that a grand song sequence will be shot at some of the region’s most famous landmarks, reminiscent of the cult hit Tumhi Ho Bandhu from the original film. According to sources, the makers aim to bring back the same freshness while delivering a visually stunning musical experience featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

In addition to the song, key dramatic sequences are being shot on Sicily’s beaches. Homi Adajania is said to have designed these scenes to capture the island’s natural beauty, enhancing the film’s urban yet contemporary tone. The schedule is expected to last a month before the team returns to Mumbai for the next leg of filming after Diwali.

Viral Clips and Behind-the-Scenes Buzz

Recently, leaked clips and fan-captured photos from the sets went viral on social media. Shahid Kapoor was spotted in a red-and-white printed shirt paired with shorts, while Kriti Sanon was seen in a vibrant bikini top layered with a colorful shirt and a tasseled skirt. Their pairing has already garnered excitement as they reunite after their 2024 film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna’s look from the film has also surfaced online. Sporting a new haircut, her appearance has sparked fresh discussions among fans eager to see her dynamic role in the sequel. Director Homi Adajania has also teased glimpses of the actors through his Instagram stories, keeping curiosity levels high.

Legacy of the Original Cocktail

The first Cocktail (2012), starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, was praised for its modern take on relationships, urban storytelling, and memorable music. Songs like Tumhi Ho Bandhu and Daaru Desi became cultural staples, helping the film achieve both critical acclaim and commercial success.

With Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika now leading the sequel, expectations are high for Cocktail 2. While the makers have kept the plot under wraps, the film is being described as a “spiritual sequel,” carrying forward the themes and energy of the original rather than directly continuing its storyline.

Release Plans

The Sicily schedule marks the first major phase of production for Cocktail 2. Once the team wraps up international shooting, filming will resume in Mumbai. If all goes as planned, audiences can expect the film to hit theatres in late 2026.

Cocktail 2 is shaping up to be one of Bollywood’s most anticipated releases, combining a glamorous international backdrop with a star-studded ensemble. With Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna bringing fresh energy to Homi Adajania’s direction, the film promises to deliver a stylish, music-driven narrative that lives up to the legacy of its predecessor.

