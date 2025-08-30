All Hindi OTT Releases September 2025: Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 & JioHotstar

The month of September 2025 promises an exciting lineup of Bollywood films and series across major OTT platforms. Viewers can look forward to an eclectic mix of crime, romance, drama, action-comedy, and industry satire. Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5, and JioHotstar bring titles like Maalik, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Saiyaara, Tanvi the Great, Nikita Roy, Dhadak 2, Son of Sardaar 2, and The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, catering to all tastes.
Latest Hindi OTT Releases This September
From gripping crime sagas to heartwarming romances and satirical takes on Bollywood itself, September 2025 offers a diverse palette of stories. Prime Video debuts the action-packed Maalik, while Netflix presents romantic tales like Saiyaara and inspiring narratives such as Tanvi the Great. ZEE5 (via OTTplay Premium) brings emotional storytelling with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, and JioHotstar offers legal drama with The Trial Season 2.
|Title
|OTT Release Date
|Streaming Platform
|Maalik
|September 5
|Prime Video
|Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan
|September 5
|ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)
|Inspector Zende
|September 5
|Netflix
|Saiyaara
|September 12
|Netflix
|Tanvi the Great
|September 12
|Netflix
|Nikita Roy
|September 12
|TBA
|Do You Wanna Partner?
|September 12
|Prime Video
|The Ba***ds of Bollywood
|September 18
|Netflix
|The Trial Season 2
|September 19
|JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)
|Dhadak 2
|September 26
|Netflix
|Son of Sardaar 2
|September 26
|Netflix
Shows Streaming on Prime Video
Maalik
Release Date: September 5, 2025
Genre: Crime, Action
Cast: Rajendra Gupta, Manushi Chhillar
Synopsis: When Deepak’s father suffers a serious injury defending his employer’s land, Deepak takes revenge on the perpetrator, plunging into the criminal underworld. Renaming himself Maalik, he faces political corruption, rival gangs, and moral dilemmas while building a criminal empire.
Do You Wanna Partner?
Release Date: September 12, 2025
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty
Synopsis: Two spirited best friends break into the male-dominated craft beer industry, navigating love, ambition, and city life chaos while creating their own path.
Shows Streaming on ZEE5
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan
Release Date: September 5, 2025
Genre: Romance, Drama
Cast: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor
Synopsis: Blind musician Jahaan and blind theatrical artist Saba meet by chance on a train. Their unique bond explores trust, vulnerability, and human connection beyond physical sight.
Shows Streaming on Netflix
Inspector Zende
Release Date: September 5, 2025
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh
Synopsis: Based on real events, Inspector Madhukar Zende solves the notorious 'Swimsuit Killer' case using his wit, facing danger and intrigue in a gripping crime drama.
Saiyaara
Release Date: September 12, 2025
Genre: Romance
Cast: Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday
Synopsis: Music unites a writer and a musician from different worlds in a tender love story that explores life, fear, and the depth of human connection.
Tanvi the Great
Release Date: September 12, 2025
Genre: Inspirational Drama
Cast: Shubhangi Dutt, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher
Synopsis: Tanvi, an autistic woman, embarks on a courageous journey to fulfill her late father’s dream of serving in Siachen Glacier, showcasing resilience and determination.
The Ba*ds of Bollywood
Release Date: September 18, 2025
Genre: Satire, Comedy
Cast: Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan (cameo)
Synopsis: A sharp, comedic look at the Hindi film industry, following ambitious insiders as they navigate fame, rivalry, and scandal.
Dhadak 2
Release Date: September 26, 2025
Genre: Romance, Drama
Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri
Synopsis: A law student from a disadvantaged background confronts entrenched hierarchies at a prestigious university, finding love and challenging societal expectations.
Son of Sardaar 2
Release Date: September 26, 2025
Genre: Action-Comedy
Cast: Ajay Devgn
Synopsis: Jassi Singh Randhawa travels to Scotland for love but faces mafia conflicts, hostage situations, and chaotic family dynamics in this action-packed comedy.
Shows Streaming on JioHotstar
The Trial Season 2
Release Date: September 19, 2025
Genre: Legal Drama
Cast: Kajol
Synopsis: Noyonika Sengupta balances family, law, and betrayal, facing professional rivalries and complex love triangles while navigating high-stakes courtroom drama.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This September
Maalik – A gripping crime saga that sets the bar high for September releases.
Saiyaara – An emotionally rich romantic drama exploring love beyond boundaries.
The Ba*ds of Bollywood** – A witty, satirical peek into the chaos and glamour of Hindi cinema.
