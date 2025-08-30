Subscribe

All Hindi OTT Releases September 2025: Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 & JioHotstar

September 2025 brings an exciting lineup of Hindi films and series on major OTT platforms. From crime dramas like Maalik to heartwarming romances like Saiyaara and Trial Season 2, this month offers thrilling, emotional, and entertaining content.

Abhilasha Pathak
hindi ott releases in sept

The month of September 2025 promises an exciting lineup of Bollywood films and series across major OTT platforms. Viewers can look forward to an eclectic mix of crime, romance, drama, action-comedy, and industry satire. Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5, and JioHotstar bring titles like Maalik, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Saiyaara, Tanvi the Great, Nikita Roy, Dhadak 2, Son of Sardaar 2, and The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, catering to all tastes.

Latest Hindi OTT Releases This September

From gripping crime sagas to heartwarming romances and satirical takes on Bollywood itself, September 2025 offers a diverse palette of stories. Prime Video debuts the action-packed Maalik, while Netflix presents romantic tales like Saiyaara and inspiring narratives such as Tanvi the Great. ZEE5 (via OTTplay Premium) brings emotional storytelling with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, and JioHotstar offers legal drama with The Trial Season 2.

TitleOTT Release DateStreaming Platform
MaalikSeptember 5Prime Video
Aankhon Ki GustaakhiyanSeptember 5ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)
Inspector ZendeSeptember 5Netflix
SaiyaaraSeptember 12Netflix
Tanvi the GreatSeptember 12Netflix
Nikita RoySeptember 12TBA
Do You Wanna Partner?September 12Prime Video
The Ba***ds of BollywoodSeptember 18Netflix
The Trial Season 2September 19JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)
Dhadak 2September 26Netflix
Son of Sardaar 2September 26Netflix

Hindi OTT Releases This September

Shows Streaming on Prime Video

Maalik

  • Release Date: September 5, 2025

  • Genre: Crime, Action

  • Cast: Rajendra Gupta, Manushi Chhillar

  • Synopsis: When Deepak’s father suffers a serious injury defending his employer’s land, Deepak takes revenge on the perpetrator, plunging into the criminal underworld. Renaming himself Maalik, he faces political corruption, rival gangs, and moral dilemmas while building a criminal empire.

Do You Wanna Partner?

  • Release Date: September 12, 2025

  • Genre: Comedy, Drama

  • Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty

  • Synopsis: Two spirited best friends break into the male-dominated craft beer industry, navigating love, ambition, and city life chaos while creating their own path.

Shows Streaming on ZEE5 

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

  • Release Date: September 5, 2025

  • Genre: Romance, Drama

  • Cast: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor

  • Synopsis: Blind musician Jahaan and blind theatrical artist Saba meet by chance on a train. Their unique bond explores trust, vulnerability, and human connection beyond physical sight.

Shows Streaming on Netflix

Inspector Zende

  • Release Date: September 5, 2025

  • Genre: Crime, Thriller

  • Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh

  • Synopsis: Based on real events, Inspector Madhukar Zende solves the notorious 'Swimsuit Killer' case using his wit, facing danger and intrigue in a gripping crime drama.

Saiyaara

  • Release Date: September 12, 2025

  • Genre: Romance

  • Cast: Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday

  • Synopsis: Music unites a writer and a musician from different worlds in a tender love story that explores life, fear, and the depth of human connection.

Tanvi the Great

  • Release Date: September 12, 2025

  • Genre: Inspirational Drama

  • Cast: Shubhangi Dutt, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher

  • Synopsis: Tanvi, an autistic woman, embarks on a courageous journey to fulfill her late father’s dream of serving in Siachen Glacier, showcasing resilience and determination.

The Ba*ds of Bollywood

  • Release Date: September 18, 2025

  • Genre: Satire, Comedy

  • Cast: Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan (cameo)

  • Synopsis: A sharp, comedic look at the Hindi film industry, following ambitious insiders as they navigate fame, rivalry, and scandal.

Dhadak 2

  • Release Date: September 26, 2025

  • Genre: Romance, Drama

  • Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri

  • Synopsis: A law student from a disadvantaged background confronts entrenched hierarchies at a prestigious university, finding love and challenging societal expectations.

Son of Sardaar 2

  • Release Date: September 26, 2025

  • Genre: Action-Comedy

  • Cast: Ajay Devgn

  • Synopsis: Jassi Singh Randhawa travels to Scotland for love but faces mafia conflicts, hostage situations, and chaotic family dynamics in this action-packed comedy.

Shows Streaming on JioHotstar 

The Trial Season 2

  • Release Date: September 19, 2025

  • Genre: Legal Drama

  • Cast: Kajol

  • Synopsis: Noyonika Sengupta balances family, law, and betrayal, facing professional rivalries and complex love triangles while navigating high-stakes courtroom drama.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This September

  1. Maalik – A gripping crime saga that sets the bar high for September releases.

  2. Saiyaara – An emotionally rich romantic drama exploring love beyond boundaries.

  3. The Ba*ds of Bollywood** – A witty, satirical peek into the chaos and glamour of Hindi cinema.

FAQ

What are the most anticipated Hindi OTT releases in September 2025?
A: Maalik, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Saiyaara, Tanvi the Great, Nikita Roy, Dhadak 2, Son of Sardaar 2, and The Ba**ds of Bollywood*.
When will Maalik release on OTT?
A: September 5, 2025, on Prime Video.
Are there action-comedy titles in September 2025?
A: Yes. Son of Sardaar 2 on Netflix blends action and comedy, while Do You Wanna Partner? offers a humorous take on entrepreneurship and friendship.
