All Hindi OTT Releases September 2025: Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 & JioHotstar

The month of September 2025 promises an exciting lineup of Bollywood films and series across major OTT platforms. Viewers can look forward to an eclectic mix of crime, romance, drama, action-comedy, and industry satire. Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5, and JioHotstar bring titles like Maalik, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Saiyaara, Tanvi the Great, Nikita Roy, Dhadak 2, Son of Sardaar 2, and The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, catering to all tastes.

Latest Hindi OTT Releases This September

From gripping crime sagas to heartwarming romances and satirical takes on Bollywood itself, September 2025 offers a diverse palette of stories. Prime Video debuts the action-packed Maalik, while Netflix presents romantic tales like Saiyaara and inspiring narratives such as Tanvi the Great. ZEE5 (via OTTplay Premium) brings emotional storytelling with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, and JioHotstar offers legal drama with The Trial Season 2.

Title OTT Release Date Streaming Platform Maalik September 5 Prime Video Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan September 5 ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium) Inspector Zende September 5 Netflix Saiyaara September 12 Netflix Tanvi the Great September 12 Netflix Nikita Roy September 12 TBA Do You Wanna Partner? September 12 Prime Video The Ba***ds of Bollywood September 18 Netflix The Trial Season 2 September 19 JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) Dhadak 2 September 26 Netflix Son of Sardaar 2 September 26 Netflix

Shows Streaming on Prime Video

Maalik

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Genre: Crime, Action

Cast: Rajendra Gupta, Manushi Chhillar

Synopsis: When Deepak’s father suffers a serious injury defending his employer’s land, Deepak takes revenge on the perpetrator, plunging into the criminal underworld. Renaming himself Maalik, he faces political corruption, rival gangs, and moral dilemmas while building a criminal empire.

Do You Wanna Partner?

Release Date: September 12, 2025

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty

Synopsis: Two spirited best friends break into the male-dominated craft beer industry, navigating love, ambition, and city life chaos while creating their own path.

Shows Streaming on ZEE5

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor

Synopsis: Blind musician Jahaan and blind theatrical artist Saba meet by chance on a train. Their unique bond explores trust, vulnerability, and human connection beyond physical sight.

Shows Streaming on Netflix

Inspector Zende

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh

Synopsis: Based on real events, Inspector Madhukar Zende solves the notorious 'Swimsuit Killer' case using his wit, facing danger and intrigue in a gripping crime drama.

Saiyaara

Release Date: September 12, 2025

Genre: Romance

Cast: Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday

Synopsis: Music unites a writer and a musician from different worlds in a tender love story that explores life, fear, and the depth of human connection.

Tanvi the Great

Release Date: September 12, 2025

Genre: Inspirational Drama

Cast: Shubhangi Dutt, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher

Synopsis: Tanvi, an autistic woman, embarks on a courageous journey to fulfill her late father’s dream of serving in Siachen Glacier, showcasing resilience and determination.

The Ba*ds of Bollywood

Release Date: September 18, 2025

Genre: Satire, Comedy

Cast: Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan (cameo)

Synopsis: A sharp, comedic look at the Hindi film industry, following ambitious insiders as they navigate fame, rivalry, and scandal.

Dhadak 2

Release Date: September 26, 2025

Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri

Synopsis: A law student from a disadvantaged background confronts entrenched hierarchies at a prestigious university, finding love and challenging societal expectations.

Son of Sardaar 2

Release Date: September 26, 2025

Genre: Action-Comedy

Cast: Ajay Devgn

Synopsis: Jassi Singh Randhawa travels to Scotland for love but faces mafia conflicts, hostage situations, and chaotic family dynamics in this action-packed comedy.

Shows Streaming on JioHotstar

The Trial Season 2

Release Date: September 19, 2025

Genre: Legal Drama

Cast: Kajol

Synopsis: Noyonika Sengupta balances family, law, and betrayal, facing professional rivalries and complex love triangles while navigating high-stakes courtroom drama.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This September

Maalik – A gripping crime saga that sets the bar high for September releases. Saiyaara – An emotionally rich romantic drama exploring love beyond boundaries. The Ba*ds of Bollywood** – A witty, satirical peek into the chaos and glamour of Hindi cinema.

