Bollywood OTT Releases in August 2025 on Prime Video, JioHotstar, Sony LIV, and Netflix

The month of August 2025 kicks off with a powerhouse slate of Hindi OTT releases, promising everything from bone-chilling thrillers to mythological horrors and emotionally rich reality TV. With platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, and JioHotstar (via OTTplay Premium) leading the charge, there’s something for everyone—whether you're into gritty spy sagas, heartwarming family stories, or alternate-ending comedies on a cruise ship.

Bollywood OTT Releases in August 2025

Title Platform Release Date Genre Housefull 5 Prime Video August 1 Comedy, Mystery Pati Patni Aur Panga JioHotstar (OTTplay) August 2 Reality, Romance, Comedy Salakaar JioHotstar (OTTplay) August 8 Spy Thriller, Historical Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Sony LIV (OTTplay) August 11 Game Show, Reality Saare Jahan Se Accha Netflix August 13 Espionage, Historical Maa Netflix August 15 Horror, Mythological

OTT Releases on Amazon Prime Video

Housefull 5

Platform : Prime Video

Release Date : August 1, 2025

Genre : Comedy, Mystery

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Johnny Lever & more

Synopsis:

Three strangers claim to be the long-lost heirs to a billionaire's fortune aboard a luxury cruise. With a dead billionaire, mistaken identities, and not one but two alternate endings (Versions 5A & 5B), this fifth installment is a hilarious murder mystery rollercoaster unlike any before. Think Knives Out, but with full-blown Bollywood madness.

OTT Releases on JioHotstar

Pati Patni Aur Panga

Platform : JioHotstar

Release Date : August 2, 2025

Genre : Reality, Comedy, Romance

Hosts : Sonali Bendre, Munawar Faruqui

Couples Featured: Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal, Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee, Swara Bhaskar & Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat & Pawan Kumar, Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani

Synopsis:

India’s most beloved celebrity couples open up about their relationships through emotional challenges and quirky trials. With heartfelt conversations, comedic games, and behind-the-scenes romance, this reality show explores the rollercoaster of modern love in the limelight.

Salakaar

Platform : JioHotstar

Release Date : August 8, 2025

Genre : Spy Thriller, Historical Drama

Cast : Mouni Roy

Timeline: 1978 and 2025

Synopsis:

A gripping spy saga told across two timelines, Salakaar follows an Indian intelligence officer navigating global conspiracies and a nuclear threat buried deep in the enemy’s land. As Cold War secrets resurface in the modern day, national security hangs in the balance.

OTT Releases on Sonyliv

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17

Platform : Sony LIV

Release Date : August 11, 2025

Genre : Game Show

Host : Amitabh Bachchan

Theme: “Jahan Aqal Hai, Wahan Akad Hai”

Synopsis:

The iconic quiz show returns with its beloved format and a motivational theme that champions self-belief. Contestants from across India share inspiring stories while attempting to win life-changing prizes using classic lifelines like 50:50, Phone-a-Friend, and more.

OTT Releases on Netflix

Saare Jahan Se Accha

Platform : Netflix

Release Date : August 13, 2025

Genre : Espionage, Patriotism, Historical

Cast : Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja

Director: Sumit Purohit

Synopsis:

Set during the politically volatile 1970s, this high-stakes drama pits Indian RAW agent Vishnu (Gandhi) against an ISI spy Murtuza (Hinduja). As nuclear secrets teeter on the brink of exposure, a deadly game of intelligence and counterintelligence unfolds. Gripping, cerebral, and filled with explosive moments.

Maa

Platform : Netflix

Release Date : August 15, 2025

Genre : Horror, Mythological

Cast : Kajol

Director: Amar Kaushik

Synopsis:

Kajol plays Ambika, a mother whose daughter vanishes amid mysterious disappearances in Chandrapur. What begins as a search turns into a spiritual horror rooted in ancient Goddess Kali worship. Blending myth and maternal rage, Maa delivers a chilling and emotional experience.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Month

1. Housefull 5 – Chaos, comedy, and cruise-ship carnage, now with two endings. A must-watch for fans of desi madness.

2. Saare Jahan Se Accha – A patriotic espionage thriller that delivers both action and emotion with layered characters.

3. Maa – Kajol’s powerful performance meets haunting folklore in this rare blend of horror and mythology.

FAQs

Q1: What makes Housefull 5 unique from previous films in the franchise?

It features two alternate endings (5A and 5B), making each watch a different experience.

Q2: Where can I stream Saare Jahan Se Accha?

The series is available exclusively on Netflix from August 13, 2025.

Q3: What is Maa about?

Maa is a mythological horror film where a mother channels divine power to fight evil and rescue her daughter.

Q4: Is Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 different from previous seasons?

While the format remains the same, the new season emphasizes intelligence and self-belief with the theme “Jahan Aqal Hai, Wahan Akad Hai.”

