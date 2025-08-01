All OTT Releases This Month – Bollywood, South & Hollywood Shows plus movies in the of August 2025

The August 2025 OTT calendar is an entertainment feast, offering a range of exciting content across Hindi, South Indian, and international categories. From Bollywood’s chaotic comedy and spy sagas to powerful South Indian action dramas and biopics, this month has something for every viewer.
Bollywood, Hollywood & South OTT Releases (August 2025)
Bollywood
-
Housefull 5 – Prime Video
-
Pati Patni Aur Panga – JioHotstar
-
Salakaar – JioHotstar
-
Saare Jahan Se Accha – Netflix
-
Maa – Netflix
-
Kaun Banega Crorepati S17 – Sony LIV
Hollywood / International
-
Chief of War – Apple TV+
-
My Oxford Year – Netflix
-
Twisted Metal S2 – Sony LIV
-
Super Sara – JioHotstar (Spanish Biopic)
South Indian
-
Mr. Bachchan (Telugu) – Prime Video
-
Thalaivar 171 (Tamil) – Netflix
All OTT Releases This Month
|Title
|Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Housefull 5
|Prime Video
|August 1
|Comedy, Mystery
|Pati Patni Aur Panga
|JioHotstar
|August 2
|Reality, Romance, Comedy
|Salakaar
|JioHotstar
|August 8
|Spy Thriller, Historical
|Kaun Banega Crorepati 17
|Sony LIV
|August 11
|Game Show, Reality
|Saare Jahan Se Accha
|Netflix
|August 13
|Espionage, Historical
|Maa
|Netflix
|August 15
|Horror, Mythological
|Thalaivar 171
|Netflix
|August 15
|Action, Drama, Political
|Mr. Bachchan
|Prime Video
|August 16
|Action, Legal Drama
|Chief of War
|Apple TV+
|August 1st
|Historical, Drama
|My Oxford Year
|Netflix
|August 1st
|Romance, Drama
|Super Sara
|JioHotstar
|August 1st
|Biographical, Drama
All OTT Releases this August
OTT Release on Prime Video in August Month
Housefull 5
-
Release Date: August 1
-
Genre: Comedy, Mystery
-
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt
-
Synopsis:
On a cruise turned crime scene, three men claim to be heirs of a billionaire. With alternate endings (5A & 5B), this slapstick saga is packed with chaos, secrets, and belly laughs.
Mr. Bachchan (Telugu)
-
Release Date: August 16
-
Genre: Action, Legal Drama
-
Cast: Ravi Teja, Bhagyashri Borse
-
Synopsis:
Inspired by Bollywood’s Pink, this gripping legal drama explores consent and justice with Ravi Teja in a powerful performance.
OTT Release on JioHotstar in August Month
Pati Patni Aur Panga
-
Release Date: August 2
-
Genre: Reality, Romance, Comedy
-
Hosts: Sonali Bendre, Munawar Faruqui
-
Synopsis:
Celebrity couples face hilarious tasks, revealing truths and testing relationships on this glamorous, drama-filled reality series.
Salakaar
-
Release Date: August 8
-
Genre: Spy Thriller, Historical
-
Cast: Mouni Roy
-
Synopsis:
Across two timelines, an Indian spy uncovers dangerous secrets while navigating love, betrayal, and national duty.
Super Sara
-
Release Date: 1st August
-
Genre: Biographical, Drama
-
Synopsis:
The story of Sara Montiel, Spain’s first international star, brought to life through glamour, grit, and global fame.
OTT Release on Sony LIV in August Month
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17
-
Release Date: August 11
-
Genre: Game Show
-
Host: Amitabh Bachchan
-
Synopsis:
With the theme “Jahan Aqal Hai, Wahan Akad Hai”, this season promises stories of resilience, intelligence, and life-changing moments.
OTT Release on Netflix in August Month
Saare Jahan Se Accha
-
Release Date: August 13
-
Genre: Espionage, Historical Drama
-
Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja
-
Synopsis:
An Indian RAW agent and a Pakistani ISI operative face off during the Cold War. A high-stakes thriller of patriotism and betrayal.
Maa
-
Release Date: August 15
-
Genre: Horror, Mythological
-
Cast: Kajol
-
Synopsis:
A mother’s search for her daughter leads to ancient rituals and the wrath of Kali in this spine-chilling mytho-horror tale.
Coolie Thalaivar 171 (Tamil)
-
Release Date: August 15
-
Genre: Action, Drama
-
Cast: Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan, Shruti Haasan
-
Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj
-
Synopsis:
Rajinikanth plays a rebellious political leader confronting corruption and oppression. Massy action, gritty narrative, and a thunderous comeback.
My Oxford Year
-
Release Date: 1st August
-
Genre: Romance, Drama
-
Cast: Sofia Carson, Corey Mylchreest
-
Synopsis:
A brilliant American student arrives at Oxford and falls for a charming poet, sparking a moving love story full of life’s big decisions.
OTT Release on Apple TV+ in August Month
Chief of War
-
Release Date: 1st August
-
Genre: Historical, Action
-
Cast: Jason Momoa, Luciane Buchanan
-
Synopsis:
Set in 18th-century Hawaii, a noble warrior seeks to unify tribes against colonization. An epic tale of legacy, resistance, and honor.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 Must-Watch This Month
-
Housefull 5 – Hilarious chaos on the high seas with two wild endings.
-
Maa – Kajol’s chilling turn in a horror rooted in mythology.
-
Thalaivar 171 – Rajinikanth roars back in a fiery action drama by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
August 2025 is a blockbuster month for OTT lovers, offering an irresistible lineup of thrilling Hindi and South Indian content. Whether you're a fan of massy Rajinikanth action, quirky comedy, suspenseful espionage, or meaningful courtroom dramas, there’s something worth bingeing every week. Don't forget to set your reminders — your watchlist is about to get packed.
FAQs
Q1. Is Mr. Bachchan a remake of a Bollywood movie?
Yes, it’s based on Pink and features Ravi Teja in a powerful courtroom drama.
Q2. Will Thalaivar 171 release with subtitles?
Yes, Thalaivar 171 will stream with multilingual subtitles on Netflix globally.
Q3. What is unique about Housefull 5?
It features two different endings—Housefull 5A and 5B—making each watch a fresh experience.
Q4. Is Maa connected to any mythological figure?
Yes, it draws inspiration from Goddess Kali, blending maternal love with divine vengeance.
Q5. Where can I stream Super Sara?
You can watch Super Sara on JioHotstar under the OTTplay Premium bundle.
Also Read:
South Indian Theatrical Releases to Watch in August 2025
Bollywood OTT Releases in August 2025 on Prime Video, JioHotstar, Sony LIV, and Netflix