All OTT Releases This Month – Bollywood, South & Hollywood Shows plus movies in the of August 2025

The August 2025 OTT calendar is an entertainment feast, offering a range of exciting content across Hindi, South Indian, and international categories. From Bollywood’s chaotic comedy and spy sagas to powerful South Indian action dramas and biopics, this month has something for every viewer.

Advertisment

Bollywood, Hollywood & South OTT Releases (August 2025)

Bollywood

Housefull 5 – Prime Video

Pati Patni Aur Panga – JioHotstar

Salakaar – JioHotstar

Saare Jahan Se Accha – Netflix

Maa – Netflix

Kaun Banega Crorepati S17 – Sony LIV

Hollywood / International

Chief of War – Apple TV+

My Oxford Year – Netflix

Twisted Metal S2 – Sony LIV

Super Sara – JioHotstar (Spanish Biopic)

South Indian

Mr. Bachchan (Telugu) – Prime Video

Thalaivar 171 (Tamil) – Netflix

All OTT Releases This Month

Title Platform Release Date Genre Housefull 5 Prime Video August 1 Comedy, Mystery Pati Patni Aur Panga JioHotstar August 2 Reality, Romance, Comedy Salakaar JioHotstar August 8 Spy Thriller, Historical Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Sony LIV August 11 Game Show, Reality Saare Jahan Se Accha Netflix August 13 Espionage, Historical Maa Netflix August 15 Horror, Mythological Thalaivar 171 Netflix August 15 Action, Drama, Political Mr. Bachchan Prime Video August 16 Action, Legal Drama Chief of War Apple TV+ August 1st Historical, Drama My Oxford Year Netflix August 1st Romance, Drama Super Sara JioHotstar August 1st Biographical, Drama

All OTT Releases this August

OTT Release on Prime Video in August Month

Housefull 5

Release Date : August 1

Genre : Comedy, Mystery

Cast : Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt

Synopsis:

On a cruise turned crime scene, three men claim to be heirs of a billionaire. With alternate endings (5A & 5B), this slapstick saga is packed with chaos, secrets, and belly laughs.

Mr. Bachchan (Telugu)

Release Date : August 16

Genre : Action, Legal Drama

Cast : Ravi Teja, Bhagyashri Borse

Synopsis:

Inspired by Bollywood’s Pink, this gripping legal drama explores consent and justice with Ravi Teja in a powerful performance.

OTT Release on JioHotstar in August Month

Pati Patni Aur Panga

Release Date : August 2

Genre : Reality, Romance, Comedy

Hosts : Sonali Bendre, Munawar Faruqui

Synopsis:

Celebrity couples face hilarious tasks, revealing truths and testing relationships on this glamorous, drama-filled reality series.

Salakaar

Release Date : August 8

Genre : Spy Thriller, Historical

Cast : Mouni Roy

Synopsis:

Across two timelines, an Indian spy uncovers dangerous secrets while navigating love, betrayal, and national duty.

Super Sara

Release Date : 1st August

Genre : Biographical, Drama

Synopsis:

The story of Sara Montiel, Spain’s first international star, brought to life through glamour, grit, and global fame.

OTT Release on Sony LIV in August Month

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17

Release Date : August 11

Genre : Game Show

Host : Amitabh Bachchan

Synopsis:

With the theme “Jahan Aqal Hai, Wahan Akad Hai”, this season promises stories of resilience, intelligence, and life-changing moments.

OTT Release on Netflix in August Month

Saare Jahan Se Accha

Release Date : August 13

Genre : Espionage, Historical Drama

Cast : Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja

Synopsis:

An Indian RAW agent and a Pakistani ISI operative face off during the Cold War. A high-stakes thriller of patriotism and betrayal.

Maa

Release Date : August 15

Genre : Horror, Mythological

Cast : Kajol

Synopsis:

A mother’s search for her daughter leads to ancient rituals and the wrath of Kali in this spine-chilling mytho-horror tale.

Coolie Thalaivar 171 (Tamil)

Release Date : August 15

Genre : Action, Drama

Cast : Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan, Shruti Haasan

Director : Lokesh Kanagaraj

Synopsis:

Rajinikanth plays a rebellious political leader confronting corruption and oppression. Massy action, gritty narrative, and a thunderous comeback.

My Oxford Year

Release Date : 1st August

Genre : Romance, Drama

Cast : Sofia Carson, Corey Mylchreest

Synopsis:

A brilliant American student arrives at Oxford and falls for a charming poet, sparking a moving love story full of life’s big decisions.

OTT Release on Apple TV+ in August Month

Chief of War

Release Date : 1st August

Genre : Historical, Action

Cast : Jason Momoa, Luciane Buchanan

Synopsis:

Set in 18th-century Hawaii, a noble warrior seeks to unify tribes against colonization. An epic tale of legacy, resistance, and honor.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 Must-Watch This Month

Housefull 5 – Hilarious chaos on the high seas with two wild endings. Maa – Kajol’s chilling turn in a horror rooted in mythology. Thalaivar 171 – Rajinikanth roars back in a fiery action drama by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

August 2025 is a blockbuster month for OTT lovers, offering an irresistible lineup of thrilling Hindi and South Indian content. Whether you're a fan of massy Rajinikanth action, quirky comedy, suspenseful espionage, or meaningful courtroom dramas, there’s something worth bingeing every week. Don't forget to set your reminders — your watchlist is about to get packed.

FAQs

Q1. Is Mr. Bachchan a remake of a Bollywood movie?

Yes, it’s based on Pink and features Ravi Teja in a powerful courtroom drama.

Q2. Will Thalaivar 171 release with subtitles?

Yes, Thalaivar 171 will stream with multilingual subtitles on Netflix globally.

Q3. What is unique about Housefull 5?

It features two different endings—Housefull 5A and 5B—making each watch a fresh experience.

Q4. Is Maa connected to any mythological figure?

Yes, it draws inspiration from Goddess Kali, blending maternal love with divine vengeance.

Q5. Where can I stream Super Sara?

You can watch Super Sara on JioHotstar under the OTTplay Premium bundle.

Also Read:

South Indian Theatrical Releases to Watch in August 2025

Bollywood OTT Releases in August 2025 on Prime Video, JioHotstar, Sony LIV, and Netflix