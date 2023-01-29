Allu Arjun Upcoming Movies List 2023 & 2024

Allu Arjun is a prominent Tollywood film actor and the son of film producers Allu Aravind and Nirmala. He has won numerous accolades as an actor and performer and is a very respected name in India. The success of his pan-Indian film, "Pushpa,” skyrocketed his popularity last year, and now fans are hungry for more thrilling performances by him. Forbes India placed Allu Arjun in the Top 50 of Forbes India's 2015 Celebrity 100 list. In this article, we have written the names of his upcoming movies which will be released in 2023-2024.
After a successful run at the box office, Allu will be seen in Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa directed and written by Sukumar. In a recent interview, Sukumar said he hopes filming will wrap up soon so that the movie can be released by the end of the year 2023. This action film will be co-produced by Muttamsetty Media and the companies of Naveen Yemeni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of their production company, Mythri Movie Makers. Musical composition credit goes to Devi Sri Prasad. Rashmika Mandana will continue as the female lead.
The actor made the announcement about the movie on his 36th birthday in 2019. After wrapping up production on Pushpa: The Rule, Allu will appear in his highly anticipated film ICON. This undertaking will be directed by Venu Sriram, of MCA (Middle-Class Abbayi) and Vakeel Saab fame.
After that, Allu reportedly has a starring role in Koratala Siva's expensive, untitled action thriller film. In addition to Allu, who plays the lead role, Gaurav Pareek, Monojit Shil, and Aman Sharma will also play pivotal supporting characters. The film is being co-produced by GA2 Pictures and Yuvasudha Arts, with Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Sandy Swathi Nutty.
AA 21 is the sequel to Koratala Siva's acclaimed Telugu film, 21. Soon-to-be-released in 2023, this film stars Allu Arjun. Expectations are high for Allu Arjun's upcoming film with Koratala Siva, which has the working title "AA 21" on Twitter. The major lead roles in the film are played by Allu Arjun.
Prashanth Neel ran into Allu Arjun at Geetha Arts, where the two eventually became friends because of their shared interest in narrative writing. After their meeting, the director and the artist gave no indication that they were planning to work together. Nonetheless, Prashanth Neel has released his new movie with Jr. NTR and Prabhas. Their fans are waiting with bated breath for Allu Arjun and Prashanth Neel to work together. Allu Arjun, however, refuses to comment. The rumor mill has it that Allu Arjun was unimpressed with Prashanth Neel's script and decided to shelve the project as a result.