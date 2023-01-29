Allu Arjun Upcoming Movies List 2023 & 2024

Prashanth Neel’s Next

Prashanth Neel ran into Allu Arjun at Geetha Arts, where the two eventually became friends because of their shared interest in narrative writing. After their meeting, the director and the artist gave no indication that they were planning to work together. Nonetheless, Prashanth Neel has released his new movie with Jr. NTR and Prabhas. Their fans are waiting with bated breath for Allu Arjun and Prashanth Neel to work together. Allu Arjun, however, refuses to comment. The rumor mill has it that Allu Arjun was unimpressed with Prashanth Neel's script and decided to shelve the project as a result.