Amazon Prime releases April: 2024

Amazon Prime Video's April 2024 lineup boasts an enticing selection of new releases, catering to every viewer's tastes and preferences. From gripping original series to blockbuster movies and compelling documentaries, the streaming platform continues to offer a diverse range of entertainment options.
Subscribers can anticipate the arrival of highly anticipated titles alongside hidden gems waiting to be uncovered. Whether it's thrilling dramas, laugh-out-loud comedies, or insightful documentaries, Amazon Prime Video's April lineup promises to captivate audiences and keep them engaged throughout the month. With each new release, viewers have the opportunity to embark on a journey of exploration, immersing themselves in compelling narratives and captivating performances, all from the comfort of home.
How to Date Billy Walsh
"How to Date Billy Walsh" is a delightful British romantic-comedy helmed by director Alex Pillai. The story follows childhood best friends, Amelia (Charithra Chandran) and Archie (Sebastian Croft), as Archie harbors feelings for her. Just as Archie plans to confess, Amelia finds herself smitten with Billy Walsh (Tanner Buchanan). Archie's attempts to thwart their budding romance result in comedic mishaps that inadvertently draw them closer together. For those seeking a lighthearted viewing experience, "How to Date Billy Walsh" is the ideal choice.
Director: Alex Pillai
Starring: Lucy Punch, Nick Frost, Guz Khan
Coming on:
Releasing Date: 5th April 2024
Star Trek: Discovery – Season 5
Since its pilot in 2017, "Star Trek: Discovery" continues to thrive. The series charts the exploits of the USS Discovery crew, commencing a decade before the original Star Trek timeline. Viewers are immersed in the journey of Michael Burnham, portrayed by Sonequa Martin-Green, and her fellow crew members, witnessing their trials, falls, and eventual triumphs. Season 5 introduces a more adventurous narrative, as they embark on a quest to uncover an ancient power while facing formidable adversaries. "Star Trek: Discovery" offers an excellent entry point for those embarking on their Star Trek voyage.
Director: Bryan Fuller, Alex Kurtzman
Starring: Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp
Coming on:
Releasing Date: 4th April 2024
IMDb rating: 7.1
Música
"Música" is a Prime Video Original coming-of-age romantic comedy, featuring Rudy Mancuso as the writer, director, and star. The film takes viewers on a heartwarming journey filled with growth, love, and self-acceptance. It follows the story of Rudy, an aspiring creator who experiences synesthesia, which often makes the world around him feel overwhelming. Amidst his uncertain future, familial expectations, romantic pursuits, and cultural clashes between his Brazilian roots and life in Newark, New Jersey, Rudy navigates through life's ups and downs with humor and resilience.
Director: Rudy Mancuso
Writers: Dan Lagana, Rudy Mancuso
Stars: Rudy Mancuso, Camila Mendes, Francesca Reale
Coming on:
Releasing date: 4th April
Fallout
"FALLOUT" is a Prime Video Original post-apocalyptic drama series, adapted from the popular role-playing video game franchise of the same name. Set in an alternate history following World War II-induced nuclear warfare, the world has become an apocalyptic wasteland, compelling survivors to seek refuge in fallout bunkers known as Vaults. Two centuries after the bombings, a young Vault Dweller portrayed by Ella Purnell ventures beyond the safety of her Vault in a quest for survival in the intensely bizarre, complex, and violent universe that awaits above ground.
Director: Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner
Stars: Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins
Releasing date: 11th April 2024
Coming on:
Writer: Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner
