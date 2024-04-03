Disney Hotstar releases april: 2024

'Siren' searches into the life of an ambulance driver whose path takes a dark turn, leading him down the road of criminality. Despite his hopes for a swift release from prison, he finds himself behind bars for a staggering 14 years. As the years pass, he grapples with the consequences of his actions and navigates the complexities of life within the confines of the prison walls. With each passing day, he must confront his past, confront his inner demons, and ultimately find redemption in the face of adversity.

IMDb rating: 7.3

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Anupama Parameswaran Jayam RaviKeerthy Suresh

OTT Release Date: 11th April 2025

Director: Anthony Bhagyaraj