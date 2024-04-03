Disney Hotstar releases april: 2024

Disney+ Hotstar continues to captivate audiences with its stellar lineup of exclusive shows and movies. As we step into April 2024, brace yourself for an exhilarating assortment of binge-worthy content tailored to suit every palate. Whether you're craving adrenaline-pumping action, engrossing Korean dramas, or enchanting adventures, there's bound to be something that piques your interest. Below,
1. Wish
The animated film follows the journey of Asha, a 17-year-old girl in the Kingdom of Rosas. Upon discovering a dark secret about Magnifico, the tyrannical ruler of her land, she seeks assistance from the stars. This leads to a magical encounter with a fallen star.
- Release Date: April 3, 2024
- Platform:
- Directors: Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn
- IMDb Rating: 5.6
- Cast: Ariana DeBose Chris Pine Alan Tudyk
2. Hanuman
Taking place in the fictional village of Anjanadari, 'Hanuman' follows the journey of a young man bestowed with the superpowers of Lord Hanuman. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the film features Teja Sajja in the lead role.
IMDb rating: 8.1
Streaming on:
Cast: Teja Sajja Amritha Aiyer Varalaxmi Sarathkumar
OTT Release Date: April 5, 2024
Director: Prasanth Varma
3. Blood Free
Set in a futuristic world, the series revolves around a biotechnology company called BF, which revolutionizes the meat industry with artificially cultured meat. However, suspicions arise about the CEO's intentions as people mysteriously vanish one by one.
Release Date: April 10, 2024
Cast: Han Hyo Joo, Ju Ji Hoon
Streaming on:
Director: Park Cheol Han
4. Siren
'Siren' searches into the life of an ambulance driver whose path takes a dark turn, leading him down the road of criminality. Despite his hopes for a swift release from prison, he finds himself behind bars for a staggering 14 years. As the years pass, he grapples with the consequences of his actions and navigates the complexities of life within the confines of the prison walls. With each passing day, he must confront his past, confront his inner demons, and ultimately find redemption in the face of adversity.
IMDb rating: 7.3
Streaming on:
Cast: Anupama Parameswaran Jayam RaviKeerthy Suresh
OTT Release Date: 11th April 2025
Director: Anthony Bhagyaraj
5. Chief Detective 1958
Serving as a prequel to the renowned series "Chief Inspector," this K-drama follows Detective Park Young-Han (played by Lee Je-Hoon) as he forms an unconventional team comprising Kim Sang-Soon (Lee Dong-Hwi), Jo Kyung-Hwan (Choi Woo-Sung), and Seo Ho-Jung (Yoon Hyun-Soo). Together, they employ unique methods to uphold justice.
Release Date: April 19, 2024
Streaming on:
Cast: Lee Jehoon Lee Dong-hwi Seo Eun-su
Director: Kim Sung-Hoon
