Amitabh Bachchan's Mother-in-Law Indira Bhaduri Passes Away at 94

Jaya Bachchan’s mother and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law, Indira Bhaduri, passed away in Bhopal, sources said. She was 94.
According to sources, Bhaduri had been unwell for some time and was under the supervision of doctors.
The Bachchan family is grieving the loss of Amitabh Bachchan’s mother-in-law, Indira Bhaduri, who passed away at the age of 94 in Bhopal. Her death has come as a somber moment for the family, as they had been rallying around her during her recent health struggles.
However, the exact cause of her death has not been disclosed. Reportedly, in 2023, Indira had undergone pacemaker surgery in Mumbai.
Her passing has deeply affected the family, who had been united in support during her recent health struggles.