Assam: Senior Journalist Bikash Sharma Passes Away

Senior journalist Bikash Sharma passed away on Tuesday morning after a prolonged battle with age-related illness. A resident of Golaghat, he was 58 years old at the time of his passing.
Born in 1966 to Hemkanta Sharma and the late Renu Devi, Sharma embarked on his journalism career in 1988 with Tezpur-based publications Agnigarh and Sadinia Sangbad. Over nearly 37 years, he made significant contributions to the field of journalism.
In 1990, he joined the widely-read Assamese daily Dainik Asom and also served as the Golaghat correspondent for Aji Asom, another prominent newspaper of that time. He later became closely associated with Asomiya Pratidin, where he played a vital role from its inception, serving as the Golaghat correspondent for many years.
Sharma was not only a dedicated journalist but also a talented writer. His first investigative journalism book, Duhsomoyor Dinlipi, received widespread acclaim. Additionally, he authored several children's novels, further showcasing his versatility as a writer.
Notably, in July this year, Sharma was honored with the prestigious “Green Journalism Award-2024” for his lifelong contributions to nature conservation.
The Sadin-Pratidin media group has expressed deep sorrow at the passing of Bikash Sharma.