Deepika & Ranveer's Joyful Announcement: Bollywood's Beloved Couple Expecting First Child!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Bollywood's darling couple, are expecting their first child together six years after marrying.
On Thursday morning, the stars surprised their fans by sharing the happy news on social media.
They posted a note on Instagram.
Deepika and Ranveer married in a lavish ceremony near Lake Como in Italy on November 14, 2018. They fell in love while filming their 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela -- Ram Leela, and have been together ever since.
The pair has previously stated a wish to have children and inspired pregnancy rumors, but this time the news appears to be true.
Earlier, fans of the couple were overjoyed when a report claimed that the actress was pregnant and that the couple would make an official announcement shortly.
According to The Week, Deepika is presently in her second trimester and will make an exciting announcement shortly.
"A source close to Padukone says the actor is said to be in her second trimester," according to the article.
It may be mentioned that Deepika sparked pregnancy rumours recently after she was seen wearing a shimmery white saree at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Sunday. The actress was seen elegantly carrying the six yards, however, netizens felt that she was trying to hide her baby bump.