Anant-Radhika Wedding: Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan Attend Festivities

When discussing her son's wedding, she referred to it saying, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."