Anant-Radhika Wedding: Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan Attend Festivities

The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, is presently in Jamnagar, Gujarat, accompanied by his wife Priscilla Chan, to participate in the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
Zuckerberg went on Instagram on Friday and posted a few photos with his spouse as they dressed up for the big occasion. He captioned the post, "Love an Indian wedding. Congrats to Anant and Radhika!"
The photos show Zuckerberg and Chan embodying the ideal couple image as they both wear matching black outfits.
The CEO of Meta appeared stylish in a black blazer and coordinated pants, complemented by a black t-shirt. Conversely, Chan appeared stunning in a black dress with sleeve cutouts.
She left her hair down and enhanced her appearance with bold and eye-catching accessories. The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika have already commenced in Jamnagar and will last for three days.
A multitude of notable individuals from various domains, including Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor, as well as renowned sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar, have gathered to partake in the extravagant festivities.
Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, discussed the pre-wedding celebration of her son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant.
She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."
When discussing her son's wedding, she referred to it saying, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."