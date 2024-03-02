Anant-Radhika Wedding: Rihanna, Jhanvi Kapoor Dance To 'Zingaat'

Rihanna, the pop queen, and Janhvi Kapoor, the actor, danced to the beats of Janhvi's song 'Zingaat' at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday.
The Indian film industry actor shared a video where Rihanna was seen dancing with him to the rhythm of a song from the movie 'Dhadak.' They were accompanied by other attendees at the occasion.
Jhanvi wrote while sharing the video: "This woman is a goddess. Stop it goodbye."
During her first trip to India, Rihanna wore a vibrant and sparkling body-hugging outfit paired with a flowing gown as she delivered a combination of her popular songs "We Found Love" "Work", "Wild Thoughts", "Birthday Cake", "Pour It Up" and "Pose".
Fans on social media were quick to notice the interesting fact that she performed without shoes.
Prior to her show, the famous singer of Diamonds expressed her joy in participating in such a meaningful event and extended her well wishes to Anant and Radhika for a prosperous future as a couple.
In the video, Janhvi can be seen teaching Rihanna how to ace 'thumkas' with the Barbadian singer following her lead. As soon as the video was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.
While one user wrote, "Janhvi Kapoor making Rihanna dance on Zingaat !!! ICONIC." another commented, "Moment."
Rihanna can be observed engaging with the attendees during her stage performance in the viral videos. The singer was seen belting out some of her all-time hits including 'Rude Boy', 'Pour it Up', 'Diamonds', 'Wild Things', among others.
Following her performance's conclusion, she wore a pink cap and was accompanied on stage by the Ambani family.
The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant commenced on Friday in Jamnagar and will last for three days.
People from various countries have gathered in Jamnagar, Gujarat to participate in the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani.
A star-studded affair, the three-day extravagant celebrations witnessed the presence of renowned individuals from various domains, including Bollywood icons such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor, as well as celebrated sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar. The guests are still making their way to attend the wedding festivities.