Papon Admitted to Hospital in Mumbai

Angarag Papon Mahanta was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai after he slightly fell ill. The singer confirmed the news of his illness on social media platforms on Friday afternoon with a heartfelt note.
The popular singer shared a photo of him with his son who for the first time opted to be the night attendant. The situation reminded Papon of the days when he used to do the same for his parents.
Sharing the photo, he captioned, “We all fight these small battles alone. I don’t personally like posting these incidents on social media. But last night was different. It was for the first time, my little boy who is all of 13 opted to be the night attendant at the hospital! It’s a emotional moment and I wanted to share with my friends and well wishers :) I remember all those times I used to do this for my parents. I wish they were around to witness their grandson Puhor taking his turn already !”
He further informed his fans that currently he is feeling better.
“Blessed I feel and thank you all for all the blessings and good wishes! I am feeling much better now!,” he added in the tweet.