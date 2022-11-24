Angarag Mahanta turns 47 today: Top 10 Bollywood Hits of Papon

Assamese singer and composer, Papon, is celebrating his 47th birthday today. Famous people and admirers have been pouring in tons of good wishes for the amazing singer on social media since midnight.
Papon is one of the most successful Assamese artists who have done great in Bollywood. His deep and warm voice is both refreshing and soulful. It's bound to evoke a lot of emotions in the listener. Along with his vocal abilities, the singer is also a great instrumentalist and a songwriter.
Here's a list of Top 10 Bollywood songs by Papon, aka Angarag Papon Mahanta, which is guaranteed to touch your heart, and give you goosebumps:
1. Moh Moh ke Dhaage
You cannot think of Papon and Bollywood without mentioning this song. "Moh Moh ke Dhaage" is a love song from the movie "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", and it has both male and female versions. While the female version won the National Award, Papon also won the IIFA Award for "The Best Male Playback Singer '' in 2016 with this song. It is undoubtedly one of his best works to date.
2. Bulleya
Bulleya is a song from the Salman Khan movie "Sultan". This song plays during an emotional sequence, and it is proof that Papon's voice can elevate any song to a whole new level.
3. Jiyein Kyun
Jiyein Kyun is one of Papon's earliest songs in Bollywood and can be considered truly epic. With its unique lyrics and tune, Papon's powerful and unique voice was able to captivate the audience from all over the country.
4. Kyon
"Kyon", from the critically acclaimed Bollywood movie called "Barfi" is an innocent and delicate song about life. Papon's way of delivering this song undoubtedly proves his brilliance as a playback singer. His voice has played a monumental role in enhancing the storytelling. Even the lead actors gave the performance of their lifetime in this movie. Overall, there's just too much awesomeness in a single project. You must definitely give this song a try.
5. Humnava
"Hamari Adhuri Kahani" had some of the most memorable songs of Bollywood. Out of them, Papon lent his voice to the song called "Humnava", which became an instant favorite among his fans.
6. Kaun Mera
"Kaun Mera" is from the Akshay Kumar movie "Special 26". The movie mainly has a large fanbase due to the nail-biting suspense and heist scenes. But there was one song that stood out to the critics and fans alike. "Kaun Mera" definitely stands out as a memorable song from the equally awesome movie.
7. Jhuk Na Paunga
"Jhuk Na Paunga" is another soulful and melodic song sung by Papon, and it is from the Ajay Devgan movie called "Raid".
8. Tu jo Mila (Reprise)
"Tu jo Mila'' is from the Salman Khan movie called "Bajrangi Bhaijaan''. The song is beautiful, and it complements the storyline of the movie perfectly.
9. Sun le Re
" Sun Le Re" is from the John Abraham movie called "Madras Cafe". Papon never fails to impress his fans. He truly has one of the rarest voices in the music industry, because he makes everything sound so effortless. This song is simple, but will definitely stir up some emotions in the heart of the listener.
10. Tu
"Tu '' is a soulful love song from the movie ''Bobby Jasoos" and it is a duet song with the amazing female lead, Shreya Ghoshal. Their voices sound extremely well together and the equally soulful lyrics are bound to touch your heart more than once.