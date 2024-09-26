Anupam Kher Unveils New Poster From His 525th Film 'The Signature'

Following the enthralling response to the trailer, the makers of The Signature, starring Anupam Kher, have released a captivating new poster.
The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share the poster, providing fans with a deeper glimpse into his character.
In the poster, Anupam portrays Arvind, a husband caught in the tumultuous balance of 'love and hope.'
He captioned the post, “When his world comes crashing down, the realities of relationships start to unfold for Arvind. How will he cope? The Signature premieres on October 4 on #ZEE5.”
Directed by the acclaimed Gajendra Ahire, The Signature delves into the emotional struggles of a devoted husband, played by Anupam Kher, as he confronts a life-altering crisis. The film, produced by KC Bokadia and Anupam Kher Studio, boasts an impressive cast that includes Mahima Chaudhry, Neena Kulkarni, Annu Kapoor, and Ranvir Shorey.
The narrative centers on Arvind, whose life is abruptly disrupted when his wife collapses at the airport just before a much-anticipated trip. Despite facing financial constraints, Arvind depletes his savings in a desperate attempt to save her. As his children remain indifferent and refuse to help, he turns to friends for support. The emotional turmoil escalates as he faces the heart-wrenching decision regarding a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order, prompting viewers to reflect on the true cost of love and hope.
Anupam Kher shared insights into his role, stating, “In this film, I portray a middle-class man whose deep devotion to his wife drives the story. The evolution of their relationship from partners to friends is what makes this role unique. I aim to reflect the essence of the common man in my performances,” according to a statement from the film's team.
Mahima Chaudhry also spoke about her role, emphasizing its emotional depth: “Being part of this film alongside such talented actors was a privilege. My character's support during a critical moment is both moving and relatable.”
The Signature is set to premiere on ZEE5 on October 4, offering audiences a heartfelt exploration of love, sacrifice, and resilience.