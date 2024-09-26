Anupam Kher Unveils New Poster From His 525th Film 'The Signature'

The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share the poster, providing fans with a deeper glimpse into his character.

In the poster, Anupam portrays Arvind, a husband caught in the tumultuous balance of 'love and hope.'

He captioned the post, “When his world comes crashing down, the realities of relationships start to unfold for Arvind. How will he cope? The Signature premieres on October 4 on #ZEE5.”