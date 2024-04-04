Latest Bollywood Films Now Available on OTT with Release Dates 2024

In recent years, the Bollywood industry witnessed a surge in theatrical releases, but the landscape shifted drastically with the advent of OTT platforms. Accessible content on OTT platforms revolutionized people's media consumption habits, leading to a preference for streaming over traditional cinema experiences. Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Voot, Disney+ Hotstar, and Sony Liv continuously offer fresh content to their audiences, ensuring a steady stream of entertainment. This April 2024, expect a slew of exciting Bollywood movies to hit your favorite OTT platform, delivering never-before-seen content to your screen.
Farrey
A talented orphan secures a scholarship to an esteemed school but becomes entangled in a cheating scheme orchestrated by affluent classmates. Amidst moral dilemmas, the film delves into themes of integrity, peer pressure, and ethical decisions, serving as a cautionary narrative on the repercussions of sacrificing values for acceptance or personal advancement.
IMDb rating: 6.3
OTT Release Date: April 5th, 2024
Streaming on:
Cast: Arsh Wahi, Alizeh Agnihotri, Juhi Babbar
Director: Soumendra Padhi
Writers: Abhishek Yadav, Jitendra Nath Jeetu, Soumendra Padhi
Amar Singh Chamkila
The film depicts the life of a Punjabi singer whose provocative lyrics catapult him into both fame and controversy in Punjab. Amidst soaring success and harsh criticism, he grapples with the intricacies of stardom and public scrutiny, navigating the fine line between artistic expression and societal expectations. Tragically, his premature demise sheds light on the unforgiving realities of the music industry, imparting a poignant message about the toll of fame and the influence of artistic freedom on public perception.
IMDb rating: TBA
OTT Release Date: April 12th, 2024
Streaming on:
Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Apinderdeep Singh
Director: Imtiaz Ali
Writers: Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali
Chakda ‘Xpress
"Chakda Xpress" portrays the inspiring journey of Jhulan Goswami, a celebrated fast bowler in women's cricket, highlighting her immense struggles and perseverance to achieve success, shedding light on the challenges faced by women in sports.
IMDb rating: TBA
OTT Release Date: TBA
Streaming on:
Cast: Anushka Sharma, Atul Sharma, Philip Gascoyne, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Manoj Anand, Dave Bannister, Haroon Rafiq
Director: Prosit Roy
Writer: Abhishek Banerjee
