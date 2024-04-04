Latest Bollywood Films Now Available on OTT with Release Dates 2024

The film depicts the life of a Punjabi singer whose provocative lyrics catapult him into both fame and controversy in Punjab. Amidst soaring success and harsh criticism, he grapples with the intricacies of stardom and public scrutiny, navigating the fine line between artistic expression and societal expectations. Tragically, his premature demise sheds light on the unforgiving realities of the music industry, imparting a poignant message about the toll of fame and the influence of artistic freedom on public perception.

IMDb rating: TBA

OTT Release Date : April 12th, 2024

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Apinderdeep Singh

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Writers: Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali