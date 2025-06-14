Arjun Rampal Joins Rana Naidu Season 2: A Ruthless Villain Emerges in Netflix’s Gritty Crime Drama

Netflix’s intense crime saga Rana Naidu returns for a second season, and this time, it brings in a formidable new force — Arjun Rampal. Known for his magnetic screen presence and menacing roles, Rampal joins veterans Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati in the latest installment, set to deliver an even darker and more emotionally complex narrative. Rana Naidu Season 2, released on June 13, 2025, introduces Rampal as Rauf, a character he calls his “most ruthless and terrifyingly real” role to date.

Advertisment

A Villain Like No Other: Arjun Rampal as Rauf

Arjun Rampal’s character Rauf brings a sinister new energy to Rana Naidu. Appearing in the trailer with an ice-cold gaze while holding a gun, Rampal sets the tone for the chaos and destruction his character is about to unleash. Though many details remain tightly under wraps, early glimpses confirm that Rauf is not just physically intimidating but psychologically complex, making him a potent threat to the Naidu family’s already dysfunctional world.

Rampal explained that playing such a dark character took a toll on him mentally. "Nobody likes to be that guy. It takes a lot out of you. But while doing it, you can have a lot of fun," he shared, emphasizing the emotional effort required to step into Rauf’s disturbing mindset.

Transforming for the Role: A 14-Kilo Weight Gain

To match the imposing physicality of co-star Rana Daggubati, Rampal underwent a significant transformation. The actor revealed that he gained 14 kilograms to ensure that his character stood as a believable equal to the towering Rana. “Rana is huge, with a powerful screen presence. I felt small next to him. Gaining mass was essential so that our face-offs looked balanced on screen,” said Rampal in an interview with Hindustan Times.

The physicality was not just for show. It fed directly into the authenticity of the character. Rauf needed to appear dominant, physically and emotionally — a true match for the explosive world of Rana Naidu.

The Emotional Cost of Playing a Dark Character

Rampal, no stranger to villainous roles, admitted that Rauf was especially challenging. Despite being accustomed to playing antagonists, this role was different due to its psychological demands. “It’s not an easy space to be in,” he said. However, working closely with the director and writers allowed him to create a nuanced character that is as terrifying as he is unpredictable. He added, “Rauf needed to be funny at times, completely unpredictable, and have a belief system.”

His commitment to the role shines through, creating a layered villain who is not just menacing but disturbingly relatable.

Critical Reception and the Promise of Season 3

While Rana Naidu Season 2 has garnered mixed reviews, it has been praised for its powerful performances and bold storytelling. News18 Showsha gave it 3 out of 5 stars, noting that while it may not be as sharp as its first season, it remains a compelling watch — a dark, dysfunctional family drama packed with emotional tension and unpredictable twists.

The final moments of Season 2 hint at an even wilder ride ahead, leaving fans hopeful for a more unhinged and riskier Season 3.

Release Date and Where to Watch

Rana Naidu Season 2 premiered on June 13, 2025, and is streaming exclusively on Netflix. With its gripping narrative and standout performances, especially from Arjun Rampal, the show is a must-watch for fans of gritty crime thrillers and emotionally charged family dramas.

Arjun Rampal’s entry into Rana Naidu has undoubtedly raised the bar for villains in Indian OTT dramas. With a performance that blends brute force, unsettling calm, and emotional complexity, Rampal’s Rauf is poised to become one of the most memorable characters in the series. As Rana Naidu continues to evolve, one thing is clear — the stakes are higher, the conflicts more personal, and the characters more dangerous than ever before.

Also Read:

Kerala Crime Files Season 2: OTT Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details