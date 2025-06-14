Kerala Crime Files Season 2: OTT Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details

After the resounding success of its debut season, Kerala Crime Files is all set to make a powerful comeback with Season 2, promising an even more intense and emotionally charged storyline. Directed by Ahammed Khabeer, the second installment of this Malayalam crime thriller delves deeper into the world of law enforcement with a brand-new mystery at its core. Titled The Hunt for CPO Ambili, the upcoming season shifts focus from a murder investigation to the urgent and personal mission of tracing a missing police officer. With a compelling mix of returning favorites like Aju Varghese and Lal, and fresh talent including Arjun Radhakrishnan, the show is gearing up for a high-stakes narrative that blends realism, suspense, and emotion. Set to premiere on June 20, 2025, exclusively on JioHotstar, the series will be available in five languages—Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada—making it accessible to a wider audience across India.
Release Date & Streaming Platform
The second season of Kerala Crime Files is set to premiere on June 20, 2025, exclusively on JioHotstar. Catering to a broader audience, the series will be available in five languages — Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.
Before its official release, a special preview screening has been planned for June 18 in Kochi, exclusively for members of the film fraternity and media.
Returning to the World of Crime
After the success of its debut season, Kerala Crime Files returns with a fresh investigation under the title: The Hunt for CPO Ambili. Unlike the first season, which revolved around a murder mystery in a lodge, Season 2 dives into a deeply personal and haunting case — the sudden disappearance of CPO Ambili Raju.
Plot: A Case Close to Home
In Season 2, the storyline shifts to a more emotionally charged premise. When CPO Ambili Raju goes missing under mysterious circumstances, his team embarks on a relentless search. Indrans portrays Ambili Raju, whose absence drives the emotional core of the narrative. As the officers unravel the mystery, personal and professional lines blur, raising the stakes for everyone involved.
Cast: Familiar Faces and New Entrants
Season 2 welcomes back many of the core cast members:
-
Aju Varghese as SI Manoj
-
Lal
-
Sanju Sanichen
-
Navas Vallikunnu
Joining the team is Arjun Radhakrishnan as SI Noble, the cop leading the investigation. Arjun, known for his roles in Rocket Boys, Ullozhukku, and Kannur Squad, brings a new dynamic to the cast with his emotionally intense performance.
Supporting cast members include:
-
Indrans as CPO, Ambili Raju
-
Harishree Ashokan
-
Noorin Shereef
-
Shibla Fara
-
Jeo Baby
Behind the Scenes
The second season is once again helmed by Ahammed Khabeer, maintaining the grounded, realistic tone that made the first season a sleeper hit. Bahul Ramesh pens the screenplay, recognized for his sharp writing in Kishkinda Kaandam.
Episodes and Format
Kerala Crime Files Season 2 is expected to follow a weekly release format, with 6 to 8 episodes in total, similar to the structure of its debut season. This format allows the tension and investigation to build gradually, keeping viewers hooked.
JioHotstar: Pioneering Malayalam Originals
JioHotstar continues to lead the charge in Malayalam web content. With shows like Kerala Crime Files, the platform is carving out a niche in regional storytelling. Upcoming originals, such as Nivin Pauly’s Pharma and Jeethu Joseph’s Secret Stories: Roslin, further strengthen its Malayalam content slate.
With an emotionally gripping plot, a talented cast, and a realistic approach to police procedural storytelling, Kerala Crime Files Season 2 is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of grounded crime thrillers. Mark your calendars for June 20, and prepare to follow the trail in The Hunt for CPO Ambili.
