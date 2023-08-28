Arleen Sorkin, Voice of ‘Harley Quinn’, Passes Away at 67

Arleen Sorkin, the actor who lent her voice to the iconic DC Comics character Harley Quinn in ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ passed away at the age of 67, reports emerged on Monday.
The news of her death was confirmed by DC co-head James Gunn on Sunday after he posted a photo of the late actor on Instagram with the caption, “Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the characted so many of us love. Love to her family and friends.”
Meanwhile, Mark Hamill, who played the Joker in the animated series, expressed his grief on social media. He wrote, “Devastated to learn we’ve lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I’m grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones.”
It may be mentioned that Sorking was also known for playing the role of Calliope Jones in the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” from 1984 to 2010.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sorkin breathed her last on Thursday and is survived by her husband and two sons.