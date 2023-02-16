Lady Gaga’s First Look as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker’ Revealed

Director Todd Phillips had shared a few information from his upcoming movie. The director unveiled Lady Gaga’s first glimpse as Harley Quinn on Valentines’ Day.

He shared the picture on his official Instagram handle and captioned it, "Happy Valentines’ Day".

There was a lot of excitement in the comments section as one person said, “Love is in the air.” Another commented, “We’re all hyperventilating! Where is my inhaler?” A third fan commented, “My heart is about to drop.”

Another user said, "Dear Todd Phillips, when you do these films, you take us into an out of body and outer head space, the music direction, the performances cinematography all A+ plus... congratulations on day one of filming. We are all beyond excited and over the moon that we get to see Joker 2.”

The same picture was posted by Lady Gaga on her official Instagram handle.

Earlier, Margot Robbie portrayed Harley Quinn in the live-action films Birds of Prey and Suicide Squad.

The Todd Phillips-produced Joker, which came out a few years ago, also starred Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and Frances Conroy, among others.

The Phillips and Scott Silver-penned feature ended up becoming the most successful R-rated movie ever, earning more than USD 1 billion worldwide. The Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion was one of several prestigious awards it received.

The movie bagged 11 Oscar nominations and won two. It should be highlighted that despite the film's critical and financial success, some people didn't like it because they felt it painted a poor picture of mental illness and those who experience it.

The upcoming Joker movie is scheduled to be released on October 9, 2024. Besides Lady Gaga and Phoenix, the movie is also said to star Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Jacob Lofland.