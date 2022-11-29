Kashmir Files Row: ‘You Should Be Ashamed’ Israeli Envoy Slams Nadav Lapid

After remarks of Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid on the movie Kashmir Files set off a controversy, Israeli envoy to India Naor Gilon on Tuesday slammed the IFFI Jury Head and apologized for the conduct of his countryman at the 2022 International Film Festival of India in Goa.

"An open letter to #NadavLapid following his criticism of #KashmirFiles. It's not in Hebrew because I wanted our Indian brothers and sisters to be able to understand. It is also relatively long so I'll give you the bottom line first. YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED," ambassador Gilon tweeted.

Gilon, in a series of tweets, rebuked Lapid and emphasized how the friendship between the people and the states of India and Israel is very strong and will survive the damage inflicted by him.

"The friendship between the people and the states of India and Israel is very strong and will survive the damage you have inflicted. As a human being I feel ashamed and want to apologize to our hosts for the bad manner in which we repaid them for their generosity and friendship," said Gilon.

"My suggestion. As you vocally did in the past, feel free to use the liberty to sound your criticism of what you dislike in Israel but no need to reflect your frustration on other countries. I'm not sure that you have enough factual basis to make such comparisons. I know I don't," he added.

On Monday, IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid, at the closing ceremony of the film festival, called the film 'Kashmir Files' "propaganda, vulgar". His remarks which have since gone viral have invited widespread criticism.