Ashley Hollis Wins Big Brother 27: $750,000 Prize, Bio & 6 Facts to Know

Reality TV has a new queen, and her name is Ashley Hollis. The 25-year-old attorney etched her name into television history by winning Big Brother Season 27, taking home a life-changing $750,000 grand prize after spending 83 intense days inside the iconic house.

Big Brother 27 Finale Recap

The three-part finale of Big Brother 27 delivered every ounce of drama fans hoped for. Hollis outplayed her fellow finalists, Vince Panaro and Morgan Pope, securing victory with a commanding 6-1 jury vote.

Vince Panaro finished as runner-up, earning $75,000.

Morgan Pope was eliminated just before the final jury decision.

The finale tested endurance, memory, and strategy, and Hollis’s clutch performance in the last Head of Household (HOH) challenge sealed her fate as champion.

Ashley Hollis’ Winning Strategy

What set Hollis apart was her calculated “under-the-radar” gameplay. Unlike many contestants, she avoided early competition wins that could make her a target. Instead, she focused on:

Building strong social bonds

Gathering information quietly

Striking only when absolutely necessary

Her patience and subtlety paid off, allowing her to fly under the radar until the moment she needed to make bold moves.

6 Facts About Ashley Hollis, Big Brother 27 Winner

1. A Georgetown Law Graduate

Before stepping into the Big Brother house, Hollis completed her law degree at Georgetown University. Her legal training sharpened her analytical thinking, negotiation skills, and ability to read people — all of which translated seamlessly into strategic gameplay.

2. Nearly Evicted in Week One

Her journey almost ended before it began. In the first week, Hollis was nominated for eviction due to a house controversy nicknamed “Showergate.” Facing elimination, she saved herself by winning the Power of Veto, ensuring her safety.

3. Only One HOH Win – But at the Right Time

Remarkably, Hollis didn’t win a single Head of Household (HOH) competition until the final round. That one victory proved crucial, as it gave her the power to evict frontrunner Morgan Pope and bring Vince Panaro to the final two — a decision that secured her win.

4. Friendship with a Big Brother Alum

Hollis is close friends with Hannah Chaddha, a popular contestant from Big Brother 23. Having someone familiar with the pressures of the show likely gave Hollis valuable insight before she entered the house.

5. A “Clutch” Competitor

Despite avoiding frequent competition wins, Hollis always came through when it mattered most. From saving herself in Week 1 with the veto to winning the final HOH, she proved she could perform under pressure.

6. Personal Background

Born on December 14, 1999, Hollis entered the house at just 25 years old. Outside of reality TV, she works as an attorney, balancing professional maturity with youthful energy — qualities that made her both relatable and formidable in the game.

Other Season 27 Highlights

America’s Favorite Houseguest: Keanu Soto won the title with 65% of fan votes, earning $50,000.

The “Mastermind” Twist: Viewers were shocked when the season’s saboteur turned out to be not one but three past Big Brother veterans—Jessie Godderz, Frankie Grande, and Eric Stein—rotating secretly throughout the game.

Ashley Hollis Joins the Big Brother Hall of Fame

With her victory, Ashley Hollis now stands among the elite winners of Big Brother. Her ability to blend intelligence, restraint, and timing proved unbeatable in a season full of unpredictable twists.

As fans celebrate her win, one thing is certain: Ashley’s journey from Week 1 underdog to Season 27 champion will go down as one of the show’s most inspiring stories.

