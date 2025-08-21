Bigg Boss 19: A Look Back at Real Couples Who Found Love on the Show

Bigg Boss, India’s most talked-about reality show, has never been just about tasks, fights, or drama. For many contestants, the house has also been a place to form genuine connections—some turning into lifelong friendships, while others blossomed into romance. Over the years, Bigg Boss has witnessed several love stories that kept fans glued to their screens, with some couples making it big outside the house too.

As Bigg Boss 19 gears up for its grand premiere onAugust 24, 2025, let’s take a look back at couples who found love inside the Bigg Boss house.

Armaan Kohli and Tanishaa Mukerji (Bigg Boss 7)

In Season 7, sparks flew between actor Armaan Kohli and Tanishaa Mukerji. Tanishaa confessed her feelings inside the house, and the two became each other’s pillars of strength during the show. However, once outside, their relationship could not survive for long.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary (Bigg Boss 9)

Prince Narula’s grand romantic gesture—proposing to Yuvika with a heart-shaped paratha—was one of the most memorable moments of Bigg Boss. The duo’s chemistry flourished beyond the show, and they tied the knot in 2018, making them one of Bigg Boss’ most successful love stories.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon (Bigg Boss 7)

Another love story that captured fans’ attention during Season 7 was between Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon. The two dated for over a year after the show but eventually parted ways, leaving fans heartbroken.

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan (Bigg Boss 14)

Pavitra and Eijaz’s fiery love-hate relationship entertained fans throughout Season 14. What began with heated arguments turned into romance when Eijaz confessed his feelings. Though their chemistry was undeniable, their relationship eventually ended a few months after the show.

Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma (Bigg Boss 11)

Season 11 saw sizzling chemistry between Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma. The duo often pushed boundaries with their late-night chats and displays of affection. Unlike many others, their relationship continued even after the show ended.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz (Bigg Boss 13)

Asim Riaz fell head over heels for Himanshi Khurana during Season 13. Despite Himanshi being engaged at the time, she eventually broke it off after realizing her true feelings for Asim. The two dated for a while post-Bigg Boss but later went their separate ways.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni (Bigg Boss 14)

Fondly known as JasLy, Jasmin and Aly’s love story is one of the most adored from Bigg Boss. Aly entered the house as support for Jasmin, and their strong friendship gradually turned into romance. Fans still celebrate their bond outside the show.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat (Bigg Boss OTT)

During Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita and Raqesh were paired together as part of the format, but their connection soon grew into a romantic relationship. Though they shared sweet moments inside the house, the couple later parted ways after the show ended.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra (Bigg Boss 15)

Perhaps the most popular couple in Bigg Boss history, TejRan became a fan-favorite during Season 15. Tejasswi and Karan’s romance was filled with sweet gestures, occasional fights, and undeniable chemistry. Their love story continues to be celebrated by fans even today.

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel (Bigg Boss 8)

Karishma and Upen’s love story unfolded in Season 8. Their romance was followed closely by fans, and the couple even continued their relationship for a while after the show. However, they parted ways in 2016.

Over the years, Bigg Boss has been more than just a game—it has been a platform where real emotions surface, leading to friendships, rivalries, and even love stories. While some relationships faded with time, others stood strong beyond the Bigg Boss walls. As fans gear up for Bigg Boss 19, it will be interesting to see if new love stories emerge in the latest season.

