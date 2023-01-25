Assam Actor Diganta Hazarika Stars in SRK’s ‘Pathaan’

An Assam actor is playing a significant role in Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Bollywood action drama ‘Pathaan’ which hit the theatres on Wednesday.

Actor and model from Assam, Diganta Hazarika is a part of the much-awaited film that have been making headlines. However, due to controversies regarding the film, the actor’s presence in the film did not come to fore.

Diganta Hazarika, who has appeared in several Assamese films, made his Bollywood debut in the epic adventure film, Mohenjo Daro which was released in 2016. He is now being seen in YRF’s big-budget film.

Ahead of Pathaan’s release, few pictures of Hazarika had come to the light where he was seen with his co-actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

It may be mentioned that along with Adil Hussain, Baharul Islam and other prolific Assamese actors, Diganta Hazarika is one such actor who has been able to mark his spot in Bollywood by acting in big-budget films.

Amid nationwide protests, action-thriller ‘Pathaan’ directed by Siddharth Anand finally released on Wednesday.