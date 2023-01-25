Guwahati: Over 80 CCTV Cameras Installed for R-Day Security

Over 80 CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the Veterinary Science College playground at Khanapara in Guwahati apart from the human security layers and use of sniffer dogs, where Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will unfurl the Tricolour on Republic day, to closely monitor the area and ensure fullproof security.

Kamrup (Metro) deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha said all the arrangements have been done for Republic Day at Khanapara where the CM will hoist the national flag. “Seating arrangements and other programmes related to Republic Day celebrations are all in order. The CM will hoist the flag at 9 am,” he added.

No special guest has been invited for the Republic Day event at Khanapara this time.

Jha and Guwahati police commissioner Diganta Barah took stock of the preparations for Republic Day on Tuesday evening. Police held final rehearsals of the parade on Tuesday.

Barah said adequate police personnel have been deployed in and around the venue. He said an advisory on vehicular movement around Khanapara playground will be issued. He appealed to the people to celebrate the peacefully.

The police have also stepped up checking, particularly at night, on the Guwahati streets to ensure a safe Republic Day.