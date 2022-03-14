Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to Watch ‘The Kashmir Files’ Tomorrow

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will take out a few time out of his busy schedule to watch the most applauded and hyped film ‘The Kashmir Files.’ The Chief Minister will watch the film at PVR Cinemas, City Center Mall in Guwahati at 6 PM on Tuesday (March 15).

He will be accompanied with other cabinet ministers, and BJP leaders.

‘The Kashmir Files’ written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency. The film features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher among others.

The 170-minutes film has a rating of 9.9/10 on IMDb. The film on the first two days since release collected ₹12.05-crores at the box office. Jumping from ₹3.55 crores on the opening day (Friday) to ₹8.5 crores on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat governments have made the film ‘tax-free’.

The film has been also applauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the Assam Cinema Hall Owners Association has also requested the state government to make the film tax-free in Assam too and also to increase the show times in the halls.

Fans have shared positive remarks and reviews on the film, most of them stating about the clear ‘truth’ the film depicted within 170-minutes of run-down.

The large demand and sale of tickets have led to expansion of hall screens from 600 to 2500+ across India. The film is expected to collect a huge amount on Sunday.

Also Read: Manipur: Newly Elected MLAs Take Oath