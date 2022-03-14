Manipur: Newly Elected MLAs Take Oath

Assam: National Footballer Sabina Minj Passes AwayThe newly-elected members of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly took oath at the Assembly Hall in the state on Monday.

The Protem Speaker Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh administered the oath of office to the newly elected MLAs.

Earlier on Sunday, newly elected BJP MLA Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh was sworn in as the protem speaker of the Manipur legislative assembly.

Governor La Ganesan administered the oath of office to Rajen Singh at the Raj Bhavan.

Notably, Singh won the recent Assembly elections by a margin of 400 votes.

The BJP emerged with an absolute majority by bagging 32 seats while the Congress and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) secured 5 seats each. The National People’s Party (NPP) became the second largest party with 7 seats. The Janata Dal (U) secured 6 seats and Kuki People’s Alliance 2 while 3 independents also won the polls.

