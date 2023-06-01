Assam: Court Stays Release of Ravi Sarma’s Movie ‘Sri Raghupati’

A lower court in Assam has put a stay order on the release of an upcoming Assamese movie ‘Sri Raghupati’, reports emerged on Thursday.
The Metropolitan Magistrates Court put the stay order over allegations of breach of contract with former producer Suruj Sarma.
Notably, the son of Suruj Sarma, Dhritimaan Sarma filed a case in the court alleging breach of contract.
The Metropolitan Magistrates Court after hearing the case ordered for restrain of release of the movie 'Sri Raghupati', sources informed.
It may be noted that the movie 'Sri Raghupati' starring Ravi Sarma was all set to be released on June 2. The movie casts include Preety Kongana, Priyam Pallavi, Siddhartha Sarma, Arun Nath, and Arun Hazarika among others.
The movie 'Sri Raghupati' revolves around Raghupati Rai Baruah, an ACS officer known for his sincerity and diligence, who sets forth on an impetuous journey of rescuing missing women. During the investigation, he uncovers a women trafficking racket, which further leads to complicated situations.