After Watching 'The Kerala Story’, Woman Gets Lover Arrested For Forced Conversion Bid

Madhya Pradesh Police arrested a man in Indore as his live-in partner, after watching the controversial movie ‘The Kerala Story’, filed a complaint against him alleging that he was forcing her to convert to Islam, reports emerged on Tuesday.
According to reports, the duo went to watch the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ and after coming back they got engaged in a brawl. She then approached the police and lodged a complaint against him alleging that he was pressurizing her to convert to Islam in order to marry him.
It has come to the fore that the complainant had eloped with the accused a few months ago and the duo was in a live-in relationship for around seven-eight months.
The in-charge of Khajrana Police Station in Indore, Dinesh Verma, was quoted by ANI saying, “A woman, who was in a live-in relationship with one Faizan, lodged a complaint that he was pressurizing her to convert to Islam in order to marry him. Faizan also thrashed the woman when she refused.”
“The woman said she and the man recently went to watch the movie ‘The Kerala Story’. After watching the film, the duo had an altercation. She approached the police and lodged an FIR,” he added.
The police further informed that the accused was a jobless man and was living on the earnings of the complainant woman.
Verma said, “The accused has studied till 12th standard and was jobless. The complainant woman was in a good job earning around Rs. 25,000 monthly. Her living-in partner was also living on that money only.”
Following the complaint, the police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 323, 506 and 376(2)(n) against the accused.
It may be mentioned that the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah has triggered a major political row with various leaders reacting to the upcoming movie. The leading roles in the movie are played by Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani.
The trailer of ‘The Kerala Story’ was criticized as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the southern state of Kerala went missing and later joined the terrorist organization ISIS.
In the wake of the backlash, the makers withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its description of the trailer.