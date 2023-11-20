Guwahati: Woman's Naked Body Found at Bamunimaidan Traffic Point

In a grim discovery on Monday morning, a naked woman's lifeless body was found at a busy intersection in the Bamunimaidan area of Guwahati, startling residents and passersby alike.
The body was found at a traffic point close to Bamunimaidan College, which is a bustling area due to its location on the main road.
Moreover, some clothes, believed to be of the deceased woman, were also found near the unclothed body.
Locals suspect that the woman was subjected to rape and homicide, and her lifeless body was discarded in a highly visible location. The brazenness displayed by the perpetrators has deeply disturbed the community.
Chandmari police was notified of the incident, who arrived at the scene shortly afterwards and transferred the body to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem examination.
No arrests have been made at the time of filing this report. Further investigation is on.