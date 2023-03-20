Assam Girl Krishangee Gauree Crowned ‘Miss Queen of World 2023’

In a moment of pride, Assam girl Krishangee Gauree has become the first Indian to be crowned “Miss Queen of the World” in the grand finale of the “Queen of the World” 2023 pageant held at New Jersey in the United States of America.

The grand finale was held in New Jersey from March 13 through March 18 where over 30 contestants from different countries and the USA participated in four different divisions of the pageant.

The four divisions are - Miss Queen of the World, Ms Queen of the World, Mrs Queen of the World, and Elite Mrs Queen of the World.

Notably, this is the first time that India represented in all four categories of Miss, Ms, Mrs and Elite Mrs.

The four women who represented India this year at the global platform are Krishangee Gauree, Gitika Karwa, Rohini Mathur and Reshma Jhaveri.

The other winners are –

Ms. Queen of the World - Rachell Diaz representing Philippines

Mrs. Queen of the World - Hannah Benett, representing Southwest