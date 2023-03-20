Lovlina Borgohain Storm Into Quarterfinals of Women’s World Boxing Championships

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain advanced to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Championships by defeating Mexico’s Vanessa Ortiz on Monday.

Lovlina defeated Ortiz 5-0 in the pre-quarterfinal stage in the 75 kg category.

On the other hand, India’s Sakshi Choudhary also stormed into the quarterfinal by defeating Urakbayeva Zhazira of Kazakhstan with a unanimous decision in the 52 kg category.

However, in the 54 kg category, Preeti bowed out from the tournament. The youngster though eventually lost her bout to last year's 52 kg silver medallist Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas by a 4-3 verdict, the bout was so close that a review had to be taken.

Six Indians, including the reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Manisha Moun (57kg), Jaismine Lamboriya (60kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg) and Manju Bamboriya (66kg), will compete in the pre-quarterfinals on Tuesday.