Assam Singer Dipakshi Kalita Adds Soul to "Wallah Habibi" in "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan"

Excitement abounds in the Bollywood music scene as Assamese vocalist Dipakshi Kalita lends her enchanting voice to the upcoming film "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan." Kalita's rendition of the captivating track "Wallah Habibi" is set to elevate the film's musical experience to new heights, under the direction of acclaimed music director Vishal Mishra.
Starring Bollywood heavyweights Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" has been generating buzz for its star-studded cast and promising soundtrack. Kalita's inclusion in the project comes as a testament to her growing reputation in the industry, following her noteworthy performances in projects like "Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway" and "Ghumar."
"Wallah Habibi," a track infused with energy and rhythm, showcases Kalita's exceptional talent and versatility as a singer. Her ability to breathe life into the song adds a distinctive Assamese flair to the Bollywood landscape, further diversifying the cultural tapestry of Indian cinema.
For Kalita, this opportunity marks another milestone in her burgeoning career, affirming her status as a rising star in the music industry. With "Wallah Habibi" poised to become a chart-topper, Kalita's contribution is sure to resonate with audiences nationwide, cementing her place as a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood.
As anticipation builds for the release of "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," fans eagerly await the chance to experience Kalita's mesmerizing vocals in the context of Vishal Mishra's musical direction. With its stellar cast and unforgettable soundtrack, the film promises to be a must-watch for cinephiles and music enthusiasts alike, offering a glimpse into the vibrant and diverse world of Indian cinema.