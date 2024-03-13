First Poster of Vinay Sharma's "JNU: Jahangir National University" Sparks Controversy

The first poster of Vinay Sharma's upcoming film, "JNU: Jahangir National University," was revealed by the makers on Tuesday, March 12. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Urvashi Rautela, Siddharth Bodke, Piyush Mishra, Rashami Desai, Sonnalli Seygall, Ravi Kishan, and Vijay Raaz among others.
Featuring a saffron-colored map of India, the poster carries the intriguing text, "Can one educational university break the nation?" This provocative visual immediately garnered attention and stirred discussions.
Renowned trade analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh, shared the first look poster on his social media platforms, captioning it with, "JNU FIRST POSTER OUT… 5 APRIL RELEASE… Behind closed walls of education brews a conspiracy to break the nation."
Scheduled to hit the big screens on April 5, 2024, the film promises to delve into themes that explore the impact of educational institutions on national unity.
However, the announcement of the film has sparked a wave of reactions among netizens, with opinions ranging from anticipation to criticism. While some labeled the film as 'propaganda,' others hailed it as a potential 'blockbuster.'
Critics raised concerns over the perceived polarizing nature of the film's title and dialogues. One user criticized, "Ten years ago the easiest way to box office was convincing Salman to take his shirt off, now it's hiring the same graphic designer for poorly written right-wing propaganda." Another comment expressed disdain, stating, "This title and dialogues are so cheap...Cinema is the new medium for spreading hatred."
As anticipation builds around the release of "JNU: Jahangir National University," the film continues to be a topic of debate, reflecting the intersection of cinema, politics, and societal discourse.