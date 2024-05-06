Assam Singer Nahid Afrin Appointed UNICEF India's Youth Advocate

Popular singer of Assam, Nahid Afrin has been appointed as the first-ever Youth Advocate of United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) India.
Nahid joined the likes of renowned Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with three others who were named Ambassadors by UNICEF India.
UNICEF India appointed its Youth Advocates, who are peer leaders and champions on issues like climate action, mental health, innovations and Girls in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). Nahid has been appointed on mental health and early childhood development.
Expressing her gratitude on social media platform ‘X’, Nahid wrote, “Appointed as the UNICEF India Youth Advocate along with my friends Gaurangshi, Kartik and Vinisha.Highly honoured and privileged!Also had a great time sharing the stage with our newly appointed Unicef india National Ambassador@kareenakapoorkhan.”
Notably, Kareena Kapoor Khan was appointed as the National Ambassador UNICEF India.
“Delighted to announce Kareena Kapoor Khan as UNICEF India National Ambassador. Kareena has been a UNICEF celebrity advocate since 2014, lending her voice and support for children to have equal rights. We look forward to continuing our work together #ForEveryChild across India,” UNICEF India’s post on ‘X’ read.
The other three Youth Advocates besides Nahid Afrin are Gauranshi Sharma from Madhya Pradesh on right to play and disability inclusion; Kartik Verma from Uttar Pradesh on climate action and child rights advocacy; and Vinisha Umashankar from Tamil Nadu is a budding innovator and STEM pioneer.