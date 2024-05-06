Assam Singer Nahid Afrin Appointed UNICEF India's Youth Advocate

Notably, Kareena Kapoor Khan was appointed as the National Ambassador UNICEF India.

“Delighted to announce Kareena Kapoor Khan as UNICEF India National Ambassador. Kareena has been a UNICEF celebrity advocate since 2014, lending her voice and support for children to have equal rights. We look forward to continuing our work together #ForEveryChild across India,” UNICEF India’s post on ‘X’ read.