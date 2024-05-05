Assamese Diaspora in Hong Kong Celebrates Rongali Bihu Festival with Vibrancy

The vibrant hues and rhythmic beats of Assam's Rongali Bihu festival found resonance in Hong Kong as the Assamese diaspora congregated to revel in this joyous occasion. Despite the miles that separate them from their homeland, the Assamese community in Hong Kong kept their traditions alive, showcasing the cultural richness of Assam to the world.
In Hong Kong, Rongali Bihu was embraced with fervor as community members, adorned in traditional Assamese attire, gathered at the India Club in Jordan, a local community center bedecked with festive embellishments and traditional motifs.
The festivities commenced with the lighting of the lamp and an Assamese medley performed by children, setting the stage for a day filled with cultural expressions. Participants of all ages engaged in various performances, including the iconic Bihu dance, musical renditions, and an Assam-themed quiz.
Reflecting on her experience, Khyati Gupta, aHKU) alumna originally from Gurgaon, India, expressed, "Attending a Bihu celebration for the first time filled me with pride and wonder, offering a glimpse into India's rich cultural heritage despite being far away in Hong Kong."
The event also featured a lively Kahoot quiz focusing on Assam and Assamese culture, covering traditional crafts, tourist destinations, and historical trivia, enlightening attendees about the festival's significance and the state's diversity.
Eeshaanee Shandilya, the event moderator and an ardent advocate of Assamese culture, remarked, "As an Assamese living abroad, celebrating Rongali Bihu in Hong Kong fosters a sense of belonging and community. It's heartening to witness our traditions embraced and celebrated by individuals from diverse backgrounds, including friends from Gurgaon, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Vietnam, and local Hong Kongers."
The Assamese community's celebration of Rongali Bihu in Hong Kong serves as more than just a festival; it signifies the resilience and spirit of a community dedicated to preserving its cultural heritage in a foreign land. As the day drew to a close, the echoes of Bihu songs and dances lingered, serving as a poignant reminder of the cherished cultural legacy upheld by the Assamese community, regardless of geographical boundaries.