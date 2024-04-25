K-Pop Star Aoora Breaks Boundaries with New Assamese Bihu Song 'Oi Nasoni'

K-pop singing sensation, Aoora, breaks barriers with his first-ever folk collaboration on an international level.
The recently-released Bihu song "Oi Nasoni," marks Aoora's triumphant entry into Assamese music.
Joined by the esteemed Nilotpal Bora from Assam, who spearheads the composition, Aoora infuses Korean and Assamese melodies, captivating listeners globally.
"Oi Nasoni", recorded at Sound Stories in Mumbai, its music produced by Klanz, directed by Sachin Baruah, and Cinematography by Bitul Das, also features Austriyana Dihingia.
Aoora, celebrated for his unparalleled artistry, not only lends his enchanting vocals to the Korean segment but also crafts poignant lyrics, that resonate deeply with audiences. His commitment to uniting diverse cultures radiates through every note, solidifying his status as a pioneer in the global music landscape.
This unique partnership transcends borders, blending traditional Assamese and Korean influences to create a harmonious fusion.
Indeed, Aoora pioneers the integration of Korean and Assamese languages in a musical masterpiece, setting a precedent in cross-cultural harmony. "Oi Nasoni" embodies a celebration of diversity and unity," Aoora reflects, "Our collaboration seeks to showcase the beauty of cultural exchange, offering a musical journey without borders."