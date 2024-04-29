Assamese Feature Film Aayash Set To Release Soon

Ashim, who belongs from a backward village, struggles to deal with the challenges thrown at him as he strives to follow and make his dreams a reality. Following his life, the film 'Aayash' (আয়াস) is coming soon to captivate the audiences.
The feature film is being helmed by Abhinandan Devnath who has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film.
Several fresh faces and some known ones will be seen in the film including Kangkan Talukdar, Jonmani Rongpipi, Dhananjay Devnath, Akhyendra Das, Dipa Devi and more.
Himangshu Sarma has served as the director of photography of the film.
Founded on the infinite living in a backward village, the film is an attempt made to capture some dreams, the indomitable urge to be work-oriented, and the struggling daily life that is intertwined with it.