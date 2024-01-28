Assamese Film 'Fehujali' Wins Best Short Documentary Award at JIFF 2024

In some good news, the Assamese film "Fehujali" has been able to clinch the Best Short Documentary Award at the Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) 2024.
Out of 2971 films submitted from 82 countries, 326 films from 67 countries were nominated and 71 films from 19 countries were selected for the JIFF 2024.
Amid the fierce competition, the documentary has been able to set a new world record.
Notably, "Fehujali" has been produced by Assam DGP and directed by Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta, with English subtitles by Dr. Jovial Kalita.
The documentary delves into the plight of underprivileged youths in the state, targeted by extremist groups as potential recruits through various coercive tactics, including the lure of money. Once inducted, these youths quickly discern the futility of their so-called mission to liberate Assam from India. They realize they are pawns manipulated by certain foreign powers exploiting misplaced patriotism, leading them to return home disillusioned with the initially promised dreams.
The documentary employs cinematic treatment to portray authentic stories, serving as an eye-opener for disgruntled youth, urging them to stay on the right path in life.