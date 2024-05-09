Assamese Film Industry Makes Strides with Hindi-Language Venture 'Kooki'

The movie that shows multiple stages and mental trauma a victim goes through has been directed by Pranab J Deka.

The decision to produce a Hindi-language film stems from the industry's ambition to break regional barriers and showcase the unique narratives and filmmaking prowess of Assamese filmmakers on a pan-India platform. By opting for Hindi, a language widely understood across the country, the industry aims to resonate with a diverse audience and create a lasting impact.