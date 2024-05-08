ULFA-I Urges Public to Watch Assamese Feature Film "Protishroti" | Know Why

In a surprising turn of events, the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) has made an unexpected appeal to the people of Assam. The insurgent group, known for its separatist activities, is urging the public to watch the upcoming Assamese film "Protishroti," produced by Ratul Baruah and directed by Kishore Tahbildar.
The film, set to release in English on May 24, 2024, addresses critical social issues, including the consumption and trafficking of narcotics, which have plagued Assam for decades. ULFA-I, in its statement, acknowledges the film's relevance in shedding light on these pressing matters.
The highly anticipated Assamese film is set to showcase the talents of two renowned actresses, Prastuti Parasor and Plabita Borthakur in the lead.
The statement from ULFA-I asserted that the group had consistently raised its voice against the proliferation of drugs in Assam, especially during its active presence in the 1990s.
The group contends that the consumption and trafficking of narcotics not only pose a threat to public health but also undermine the social fabric of Assamese society.
The appeal from ULFA-I comes at a time when the Assamese film industry is striving to make a significant impact on societal issues through artistic expression. "Protishroti," with its compelling narrative and social commentary, has garnered attention for its potential to spark meaningful conversations and bring about positive change.
The insurgent group's call for the widespread screening of "Protishroti" in every cinema hall of Assam for a duration of three to four weeks underscores the film's importance in engaging diverse audiences, including parents, concerned citizens, and the youth.
While ULFA-I's involvement in promoting a film may seem unconventional, it highlights the common ground shared by various stakeholders in addressing social challenges. As Assam grapples with the complexities of drug trafficking and substance abuse, initiatives like "Protishroti" serve as catalysts for collective action and awareness.
As the release date approaches, the spotlight remains on "Protishroti" as a catalyst for societal introspection and dialogue, with ULFA-I's unexpected endorsement adding a new dimension to its significance.